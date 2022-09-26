Here are Netflix’s Top 100 ‘Trending’ Shows & Movies

(CTN News) – Netflix has a list of movies and shows that have ranked in the top 10 globally for the past seven days.

What’s on Netflix receives this data from FlixPatrol, which assigns points to every Netflix Top 10 movie and show.

Netflix’s global top 100 is compiled based on the total points assigned to each movie and show from 89 countries at the end of the week.

Netflix’s recent hit movie Do Revenge and the popular show Fate: The Winx Saga took the top spot on the charts.

These are the 50 shows and 50 movies that trended in the Top 10s worldwide.

List of Top 50 Movies on Netflix:

Do Revenge I Used to Be Famous No Limit Lou Love in the Villa The Perfumier End of the Road The Catholic School Dolittle Me Time I Came By The Invisible Man Jogi Mat Kilau Drifting Home Ek Villain Returns Jeremy Fantasy Island White Chicks Athena Mom Is Pregnant Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Body Cam Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard HIT: The First Case Wonder Woman 1984 Loving Adults Infinite Zombieland: Double Tap Charlie’s Angels Inseparables Broad Peak Killer Elite Those Who Wish Me Dead Anna Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire A Jazzman’s Blues 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi Fullmetal Alchemist the Final Alchemy Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Matilda Cold Feet Bad Boys for Life Tears of the Sun Colors of Love The Matrix Resurrections Maximum Risk Seoul Vibe The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

List of Top 50 Shows on Netflix:

Fate: The Winx Saga Cobra Kai The Crown Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Narco-Saints Diary of a Gigolo Young Lady and Gentleman Heartbreak High El Rey, Vicente Fernández Little Women Forsvinningen – Lorenskog 31. oktober 2018 Extraordinary Attorney Woo Pasión de gavilanes Love is Blind Santo The Imperfects Manifest Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Devil in Ohio Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord Sins of Our Mother Alchemy of Souls Dynasty High Heat Stranger Things Thai Cave Rescue Love Between Fairy and Devil The Brave Ones Snabba Cash Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance Friends Military Prosecutor Doberman Pedro El Escamoso Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega The Blue Whisper Rick and Morty Delhi Crime Bad Romeo Terim Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series Inventing Anna The Sandman Zeytin Ağacı 2 Good 2 Be True Bad Guys ( 2022 ) Brooklyn Nine-Nine Wildflower Mr. Mercedes Vincenzo

