Influencers From Controversial Lazada Ad Arrested On Suspicion Of Lèse Majesté

(CTN News) – Yesterday, Thai police arrested three Thai influencers on suspicion of lèse majesté – or insulting the monarchy – due to their role in a controversial Lazada advert that shocked the nation last month. Lèse majesté is a crime punishable by 3 to 15 years in Thailand.

The 3 influencers who starred in the advertisement were arrested yesterday. Besides Aniwat “Nara Crepe Katoey” Prathumthin, Thidaporn “Noo Rat” Chaokuwiang and Kittikhun “Momdew Diary” Thamkittirat were also arrested at their homes.

Police detained ‘Mamdew-Nara-Nurat’ after being filed a wrongful complaint in Section 112

Section 112 of the Criminal Code was used to arrest all three. Aniwat is also charged under the Computer Crimes Act. Yesterday the three admitted to their charges at the Central Investigation Bureau.

Nara’s controversial advert featured a skit in which she played a daughter caring for her disabled mother, played by Noo Rat, who sat in a wheelchair. It was deemed offensive to both disabled people and Thailand’s royal family, a member of which uses a wheelchair.

The arrests followed a complaint made by activist Srisuwan Janya that the advertisement was critical of the monarchy and thus violated Thailand’s lèse majesté and computer crimes laws.

Shortly after its launch, both TikTok and Lazada’s websites removed the advertisement due to widespread criticism. On Twitter, #BanLazada started trending almost immediately.

The Royal Thai Navy and Air Force both expressed disapproval of Lazada’s adverts and even forbade Lazada vans from entering army premises.

Zazada released a statement apologizing for the advertisement…

All 3 influencers have been released on bail.

