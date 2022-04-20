Johnny Depp Claims in Court: ‘Never Hit a Woman in My Life

(CTN News) – Currently, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are fighting a legal battle in Fairfax, Virginia, and the highlights of the trial have become the talk of the town. Johnny Depp recently addressed his relationship dynamics with ex Amber Heard in court. As he took the stand in court, he claimed never to have struck any woman in his life.

A defamation suit was filed against Johnny Depp’s ex-wife after she wrote an article about domestic violence. Despite not naming him in the article, the actor mentioned that it was difficult for him to get roles in the industry after the piece was published.

Johnny Depp says he never struck any woman in his life

AP reports that as Johnny Depp arrived in Virginia court to testify in his defamation case against Amber Heard, he mentioned that all the accusations were ‘untrue’. He told the court, during his first opportunity to defend himself, “I am obsessed with the truth, so today is the first opportunity I’ve had to speak about this case in full for the first time. I felt it was important to clear the record.”

As a side note, Johnny Depp also talked about his past relationship with Amber Heard, stating that she was ‘too good to be true.’ Additionally, he said that even though their relationship was ‘amazing’, he began noticing changes in her. “Within a year or a year and a half, she was almost like another person,” he added.

Moreover, he even talked about taking drugs as self-medication in order to take the edge off. ‘I am not a maniac who has a need to be high or loaded all the time,’ he said. “The substance abuse tale as delivered by Ms. Heard is massively embellished and truthfully, a lot of it is completely false.” Moreover, Johnny Depp revealed how he, his siblings, and their father were abused by their mother. “There was physical abuse, which could manifest in an ashtray being thrown at you or being beaten with a high heeled shoe or a telephone. So in our house, there was no safety or security. The only thing a person could do was try to stay out of the line of fire.”

Johnny Depp’s doctor revealed recently that he treated him after his finger was cut in 2015. The Independent reported that Dr. David Kipper’s prerecorded deposition statement was played in court on April 18 as the trial continues in Fairfax, Virginia, and he talked about treating Johnny Depp after the actor claimed he was hurt by Heard’s vodka bottle.

