Neosurf Expands its Payment Method to Half a Billion Punters in India

India’s online casinos are becoming increasingly popular, thanks to the large population Neosure has extended its payment method to more than half a billion punters in the country driving the industry. The need to cater to this enormous demand has created competition in the market, making everyone want to offer the best service.

To this end, Neosurf casinos have employ various methods in wooing customers to their sites. One of those tactics is to present punters with several options for deposits and withdrawals so players can do their business conveniently without hassle. Of late, prepaid cards and vouchers have become a popular option amongst casino players in this regard. Amongst all the options available, Neosurf seems to be the favorite.

Since the payment method is relatively new, you might have a few questions about it. In this article, we’ll try to answer some of your questions. Keep reading to find out more.

What is Neosurf?

Neosurf is a secure and easy-to-use payment method with which you can add funds to your gambling account. The payment method has been existing since its launch in France in 2004. Neosurf is owned and managed by Neosurf SAS. The company has its corporate headquarters in 10 rue Vandrezanne, 75013 Paris France.

The company owns a registered license of operation as an e-money agent from the Financial Conduct Authority in France. The license they have is under the Contis Group with registration number 900677. Contis Group is a company with a specialization in alternative payment systems recognized by the FCA in France.

With that, you can rest assured that the company is a legit business outfit.

How does Neosurf work?

Neosurf works with a prepaid voucher. That is a card where you load a certain amount of money. Usually, you can get these scratch cards with preloaded cash at Neosurf outlets. You can get your vouchers online or at supermarkets, newsstands, internet cafes, convenience stores, and lots more in India.

Like you would with any other card, proceed to the cashier section of your online casino. There, select Neosurf as your preferred method of payment. The casino would request for the 10-digit pin hidden on the voucher you have. Scratch the hidden area on the card to reveal the secret 10-digit pin. Type the numbers into the space required, and you are done. It’s as straightforward as it can be.

Since it is a prepaid voucher, you can only make payments with Neosurf. To make withdrawals, you have to combine Neosurf with another method of withdrawal that you trust.

What are the benefits of using Neosurf?

You will agree that Neosurf is not the only method of payment out there. So, why should you leave behind your regular payment options and go for Neosurf? Well, there are several reasons, but the most unique amongst them is anonymity.

Unlike other payment methods available to gamblers today, Neosurf offers players the chance to make deposits anonymously. When you are making payments using Neosurf cards, you do not have to enter your personal information. The only information you give to the casino is the 10-digit pin from your voucher. This is particularly important for punters who do not want to have gambling records on their credit card history because it restricts them from getting loans. Also, the method is safe for people who have trust issues with using their cards online.

Other reasons why you should use Neosurf includes the following:

The method is fast and convenient: All you need to do is buy a voucher and load it into your account. You do not need any form of registration or present IDs to purchase the cards.

Wide acceptance: It might not be as popular as Mastercard or Visa, but finding casinos that accept is not difficult.

Security: In addition to the fact that your transactions are anonymous, Neosurf transactions use 128-bit encryption to protect your transactions.

Absence of additional fees: When you use Neosurf, there are no extra charges attached. Your local retailer might add some money for the purchase, but the amount you deposit into your gambling account is what you get.

While it is a suitable method of payment, Neosurf has the following issues in India:

You cannot use Neosurf for withdrawals.

There is no customer support. If you have issues, you can only reach the team via email, and responses could take some time.

