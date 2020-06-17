Connect with us

Economy & Business

Measures Implemented For Employees Furloughed Due to Covid-19
Advertisement

Economy & Business Tourism

Travel Bubble Tourism to Limit Foreign Tourists in Thailand

Economy & Business News Video

Thailand to Use Natural Rubber in all Future Road Construction

Economy & Business

Thailand's Government to Lifts Curfew, More Businesses Reopen

Economy & Business

Bank of Thailand Tested as Thai Baht has its "Biggest Gain"

Economy & Business

Thailand's Baht after Re-opening - A bullish Valley or a Bearish Horde

Economy & Business

Bank Expert Predicts Thailand's Economy to Contract by 8.9 % in 2020

Economy & Business

The Benefits of Expanding Your Business Internationally

Economy & Business News Northen Thailand

Property Sales Plummet in Northern Thailand as Home Buyers Dry Up

Economy & Business

Thai Airways Scrambles to Protect its Aircraft from Being Seized

Economy & Business

Measures Implemented For Employees Furloughed Due to Covid-19

Published

1 day ago

on

furloughed employees, job hunting, covid-19

With the present novel Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rampaging the globe, many national governments have also taken measures to combat the onslaught of this deadly pandemic. Governments have enacted lockdowns that have forced many companies employees to be furloughed or lay off.

Social distancing and PPE usage has been the order of the day. In response to the socio-economic devastation resulting from this novel virus, many companies are forced to establish remote-working, facility closures, furloughs, and unfortunately, layoffs.

More people are losing their jobs each day as others are forced to work alternatively. Employees who are home on furlough are left in despair as to what comes next. This guide addresses humanitarian and employment challenges.

Alternative Infrastructures For Furloughed Employees

Individuals whose jobs have taken a hit from the Covid-19 pandemic may be entitled to certain benefits like paid family leave, paid sick leave, state work sharing, unemployment insurance, state or private disability insurance, or in some cases, workers’ compensation benefits.

Another way for affected employees to have a potential source of income is to take advantage of state’s “workshare” programs. With these programs, employers can retain certain employees by reducing the work schedules of a wider group of employees.

Ways To Improve Your Job Hunt During Covid-19

Employees on furlough can get another job whereby they are not satisfied with their current situations. Here are some tips that will improve your chances of landing your next job. Corona job resources by Luxorstaffing.com provides guidance for applicants during this pandemic era.

  • Act Immediately During Covid-19

The job market can be likened to investing. Waiting for the right time to move in can be less productive and time-wasting. You do not have to wait for the right time to dust your CV or resume; just take immediate action. You have more edge over other furloughed employees with no action. One thing is worth noting, a company’s recruitment may slow down or speed up as a result of their hiring and business strategies, not due to a pandemic.

  • Widen Your Search

Furthermore it will interest you to know that not all companies and firms are affected by the Covid-19 virus and the socio-economic meltdown all over the world. Many businesses still operate daily. Why not try them out? Organizations are still hiring during this period. This is not the time to quit job hunting. Be up to date with latest job offers; get registered with several recruiting platforms. By doing so, you will be aware when a new offer arrives.

  • Engage In Constant Job Hunting Follow Ups

It is important to politely follow up on your job applications consistently. Inquire from the recruiter the next phase of the interview process. This act will keep you at alert with new information. You can improve your access to updates by leaving emails and voicemails for the staffing agency.

  • Job Hunting Delays Are Normal

With the on-going global pandemic, many companies are now switching to work-from-home strategies to improve productivity and safety measures. Hence, not many are focused on hiring new candidates. Consequently, there will be possible delays in the job market – prepare yourself towards that. Also stay optimistic and never stop searching.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement