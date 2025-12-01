Christmas Cafes in Chiang Mai 2025: Cozy Places for Coffee, Lights, and Photos

Chiang Mai feels very special in December. The air is cool, the sky is clear, and many cafes put up Christmas trees, fairy lights, and cute decorations.

If you like warm drinks, soft music, and Instagram photos, you will love the Christmas cafes in Chiang Mai.

This guide is for visitors, expats, and local people in Chiang Mai who want a cozy Christmas mood without leaving Thailand.

1. So Into Cafe & Eatery – Warm Lights and City Convenience

So Into Cafe & Eatery sits in San Sai Noi, about 7 km from Chiang Mai city.

It is one of the easiest Christmas cafes to visit if you stay near the Old City or Nimmanhaemin.

In December, the cafe turns into a full Christmas corner.

You will see a big tree, warm lights, and many small photo spots inside and outside.

Why visit at Christmas

Romantic lighting in the evening

Many decorated corners for photos

Good for couples, friends, and families

What to try

Order a hot latte, hot chocolate, or a simple cappuccino.

Pair it with cake or a simple snack, then walk around and take photos.

You can check their latest photos and hours on their Facebook page: So Into Cafe & Eatery

2. Phufinn – Mountain View Christmas Vibes

Phufinn is set in the hills of Hang Dong. Many people know it for its “moo kata” (Thai BBQ) with a beautiful mountain view.

In the Christmas season, Phufinn goes all-in with big decorations, lights, and a strong holiday theme. It feels like a small Christmas village on the hill.

Why visit at Christmas

Great mountain view with cool air

Big Christmas tree and strong decorations

Good mix of cafe and BBQ restaurant

What to try

Come a bit before sunset.

Start with coffee, hot chocolate, or a sweet drink.

Then stay for dinner and enjoy moo kata with the lights turned on.

More info and current updates: Phufinn Facebook page

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/fmaUuErfN4JWpzre6

3. Sixth Sep Cafe and Farm – Farm Style, Soft Christmas Mood

Sixth Sep Cafe and Farm gives you a relaxed farm feeling, not a busy city cafe.

You will find green areas, simple wooden seating, and some cute Christmas touches in December.

The decorations are not loud or over-the-top.

They focus more on a soft, cozy mood with lights, small trees, and warm drinks.

Why visit at Christmas

Calm and natural setting

Nice for families and kids

Good choice if you want quiet time with a Christmas mood

What to try

Try a hot drink like tea, cocoa, or coffee, then walk around the farm area.

This is a nice place for slow travel and simple photos.

You can search “Sixth Sep Cafe and Farm Chiang Mai” on Google Maps for up-to-date info.

4. Chez Nous – European Bakery Christmas Feel

Chez Nous is a French-style bakery and cafe that already has a warm, European look.

During Christmas, it often adds lights, small trees, and holiday desserts that make it feel like winter in Europe, even though you are still in Chiang Mai.

Why visit at Christmas

Strong European bakery vibe

Good place for cakes, pastries, and Christmas treats

Great indoor photos with cozy, old-style decor

What to try

Look for:

Hot chocolate or mocha

Croissants, tarts, or seasonal cakes

This is a good stop if you love desserts and want a more “European Christmas” mood.

Search “Chez Nous Chiang Mai” on Google Maps, or check reviews on sites like Tripadvisor for current photos and tips.

5. On Cloud Nine – Cute, Instagram-Friendly Christmas Drinks

On Cloud Nine is a café known for pretty drinks and playful décor.

In December, it often uses pastel colors with Christmas touches, lights, and creative drinks that look great in photos.

Why visit at Christmas

Very Instagram-friendly

Fun drinks with toppings like marshmallows and colorful sprinkles

Young and playful vibe

What to try

Order one of their signature drinks, like:

Fancy hot chocolate

Colorful lattes or seasonal specials

Take photos near decorated corners, then walk around the nearby streets for more Old City Christmas spots.

You can search “On Cloud Nine Nimman” or “On Cloud Nine Chiang Mai” for map and hours.

6. Versailles de Flore – Elegant Christmas With Flowers

Versailles de Flore is a cafe with French garden style.

Think flowers, vintage chairs, and soft music.

During Christmas, they often mix flowers with Christmas balls, lights, and soft winter colors.

Why visit at Christmas

Elegant and calm setting

Floral decorations mixed with Christmas style

Nice for couples, photo shoots, and quiet afternoons

What to try

Enjoy:

Hot coffee or tea

Pastries and small cakes

If you like a more classy, slow Christmas mood, this cafe is perfect.

Search “Versailles de Flore Chiang Mai” on Google Maps or Facebook for recent photos and menus.

Is Chiang Mai good at Christmas?

Yes, Chiang Mai is a very good place to spend Christmas.

Here is why:

Cool weather : December is one of the coolest months. Morning and night can feel almost “winter-like” for Thailand.

: December is one of the coolest months. Morning and night can feel almost “winter-like” for Thailand. Lights and decor : Many malls, hotels, and cafes put up Christmas trees, gift boxes, and fairy lights.

: Many malls, hotels, and cafes put up Christmas trees, gift boxes, and fairy lights. Events and markets : You may find Christmas markets, special dinners, and live music in popular areas like Nimmanhaemin and the Old City.

: You may find Christmas markets, special dinners, and live music in popular areas like Nimmanhaemin and the Old City. Mixed crowd: Locals, Thai tourists, expats, and visitors from all over the world spend time here, so the mood feels friendly and open.

If you want more news and travel stories around Northern Thailand, sites like Chiang Rai Times can help you plan side trips and regional travel.

Where is the best place to spend Christmas Day in Thailand?

There is no single “best” place, but Chiang Mai is one of the top choices if you like cool weather and a relaxed mood.

In Chiang Mai on Christmas Day, you can:

Have brunch in a Christmas cafe

Visit temples in the cool morning

Join a special dinner at a hotel or restaurant

Walk around malls and streets filled with lights and decorations

Other popular places in Thailand for Christmas include Bangkok for big city lights and Phuket or Krabi for beach-style Christmas.

But if you want sweaters, hot drinks, and cafes, Chiang Mai is hard to beat.

Is December a good time to visit Chiang Mai?

December is one of the best months to visit Chiang Mai.

Weather : Cool and dry. Daytime is comfortable, nights can feel chilly.

: Cool and dry. Daytime is comfortable, nights can feel chilly. Sky : Clear blue skies, nice for mountain views and photos.

: Clear blue skies, nice for mountain views and photos. Festivals: After Loy Krathong in November, the city moves into year-end and Christmas moods, then New Year celebrations.

Since December is high season, book hotels and flights early.

Christmas cafes in Chiang Mai get busy on weekends and near Christmas Day, so visit early in the day if you want quieter spaces.

You can also check recent weather and travel news for Northern Thailand on sites like Chiang Rai Times.

How to dress in Chiang Mai in December?

Chiang Mai in December is not freezing, but it can feel cold, especially at night and in the mountains.

Here are simple tips:

Daytime in city : T‑shirt or light long-sleeve shirt, jeans or light pants.

: T‑shirt or light long-sleeve shirt, jeans or light pants. Evening / early morning : Bring a light jacket, hoodie, or sweater.

: Bring a light jacket, hoodie, or sweater. Mountains and viewpoints : Wear long pants and a warmer jacket. It can get quite cold at Doi Suthep, Doi Inthanon, and other high areas.

: Wear long pants and a warmer jacket. It can get quite cold at Doi Suthep, Doi Inthanon, and other high areas. Shoes: Comfortable sneakers or walking shoes. If you visit temples, wear shoes that are easy to take off.

For Christmas cafes, you can wear simple outfits in red, green, white, or beige if you want your photos to look festive. A scarf or beanie is not required, but it looks nice in pictures and keeps you warm at night.

Final tips for enjoying Christmas cafes in Chiang Mai

Visit popular Christmas cafes on weekday mornings if you want fewer crowds.

Check each cafe’s Facebook or Instagram page for current decorations, menus, and opening hours.

Combine your cafe visits with nearby sights, such as temples, walking streets, or viewpoints.

Use “Christmas Cafes in Chiang Mai” as a search term on Google Maps to find even more small, local spots each year.

