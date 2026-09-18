Bangkok Rail Network Explained: Every Line and Key Transfers

Bangkok’s rail map can look confusing because multiple operators, line colors, and ticket systems overlap across the city. The Bangkok rail network includes the BTS Skytrain, MRT subway and monorail routes, the Airport Rail Link, SRT Red Lines, and the BTS Gold Line, and a transfer between stations doesn’t always mean you can use the same ticket.

This September 2026 guide explains each line with its endpoints, key stations, airport connections, approximate fares, and main transfers. You’ll also see which route works best for common trips, with extra help from this Bangkok public transportation guide. First, let’s map out the network and its operators.

Key Takeaways

Bangkok’s rail network combines BTS Skytrain, MRT, Airport Rail Link, SRT Red Lines, the Gold Line, and Yellow and Pink monorails.

Use Siam for BTS-to-BTS transfers, Asok and Sukhumvit for BTS-to-MRT, and Sala Daeng and Si Lom for another central connection.

Suvarnabhumi Airport connects by Airport Rail Link to Phaya Thai, while Don Mueang connects through the SRT Dark Red Line.

Tickets remain separate across BTS, MRT, Airport Rail Link, and SRT, so one card won’t cover every trip.

Check this Bangkok airport train guide before planning your arrival route.

Bangkok’s Rail Network Explained: Every Line, From the City Center to the Suburbs

Bangkok’s rail map is easiest to understand as several systems layered across one region. The BTS Skytrain runs mainly on elevated tracks, the MRT covers central and outer corridors, the Airport Rail Link connects Suvarnabhumi Airport, and SRT operates the suburban Red Lines. Together, they reach neighboring Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan.

As of September 2026, every line listed here is in commercial passenger service. For a visual overview, see this Bangkok metro map.

Read the network as a simple map

Start in central Bangkok at Siam, where the BTS Sukhumvit and Silom lines meet. The Sukhumvit Line runs north toward Mo Chit and east through Samrong to Kheha in Samut Prakan. The Silom Line runs west from National Stadium, crosses the river near Saphan Taksin, and ends at Bang Wa.

The MRT Blue Line forms a broad loop through central Bangkok, including Sukhumvit, Silom, Chatuchak, Bang Sue, Chinatown, and the western districts. The MRT Purple Line runs from Khlong Bang Phai in Nonthaburi to Tao Poon, where it connects with the Blue Line.

The Airport Rail Link runs from Suvarnabhumi to Phaya Thai. SRT’s Dark Red Line runs between Rangsit and Krung Thep Aphiwat, serving Don Mueang Airport, while the Light Red Line connects Taling Chan with the same central terminal. The Gold Line links Krung Thon Buri with Khlong San and ICONSIAM.

Two monorails fill outer-city gaps. The Yellow Line runs from Lat Phrao to Samrong, and the Pink Line runs from Khae Rai in Nonthaburi to Min Buri.

The transfers travelers use most

Use these stations to switch between corridors:

Siam: BTS Sukhumvit and Silom lines.

BTS Sukhumvit and Silom lines. Asok and Sukhumvit: BTS and MRT Blue Line.

BTS and MRT Blue Line. Sala Daeng and Si Lom: BTS and MRT connection.

BTS and MRT connection. Mo Chit and Chatuchak Park: BTS and MRT near Chatuchak Market.

BTS and MRT near Chatuchak Market. Phaya Thai: BTS and Airport Rail Link.

BTS and Airport Rail Link. Makkasan and Phetchaburi: Airport Rail Link and MRT.

Airport Rail Link and MRT. Bang Sue and Krung Thep Aphiwat: MRT, SRT Red Lines, and intercity trains.

MRT, SRT Red Lines, and intercity trains. Tao Poon: MRT Purple and Blue lines.

MRT Purple and Blue lines. Bang Wa: BTS Silom and MRT Blue lines.

BTS Silom and MRT Blue lines. Samrong: BTS Sukhumvit and Yellow Line.

BTS Sukhumvit and Yellow Line. Wat Phra Sri Mahathat: BTS Sukhumvit and Pink Line.

The BTS Skytrain Lines Cover Bangkok’s Busiest Tourist Corridors

The BTS Skytrain is Bangkok’s elevated urban rail system, built around two main routes that meet in the city center. Since the November 2025 fare change, adult fares on both lines are distance-based, typically ranging from 17 to 65 baht in 2026. Check the fare chart at your station because prices and promotions can change.

Sukhumvit Line: From Mo Chit and Chatuchak Toward On Nut, Bearing, and the Eastern Suburbs

The light green Sukhumvit Line is Bangkok’s main northeast-to-southwest corridor. Its most useful central sequence is Mo Chit, Siam, Asok, On Nut, and Bearing, although trains continue farther north toward Khu Khot and east through Samrong to Kheha in Samut Prakan.

Mo Chit is the most convenient BTS station for Chatuchak Market, especially on weekends. Around Siam, you’ll find major shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, and the transfer to the Silom Line. At Asok, follow the signs to MRT Sukhumvit for trains toward Chinatown, Silom, Chatuchak Park, and other Blue Line stations.

Travelers staying along Sukhumvit often use On Nut for hotels, supermarkets, and local dining. Farther east, Samrong connects with the MRT Yellow Line, which runs across outer Bangkok toward Lat Phrao.

Silom Line: National Stadium, Siam, Silom, and Bang Wa

The dark green Silom Line starts at National Stadium, passes through Siam, then runs south and west across Bangkok’s business district. It continues through Silom and across the Chao Phraya River before ending at Bang Wa.

Siam is a cross-platform interchange with the Sukhumvit Line, so you can switch trains without leaving the paid area. At Sala Daeng, a pedestrian connection leads to MRT Si Lom, making the station useful for Silom offices, hotels, Lumpini Park, and nearby attractions.

The line also helps visitors reach Riverside access points around Saphan Taksin and Sathorn Pier. At Bang Wa, transfer to the MRT Blue Line for western Bangkok. For practical station advice, see these Bangkok BTS and MRT travel tips.

Gold Line: The Short Feeder to ICONSIAM and the Chao Phraya Riverfront

The Gold Line is a short automated people-mover branch, not a citywide BTS route. It runs from Krung Thon Buri through Charoen Nakhon toward Khlong San, with a stop for ICONSIAM and the Chao Phraya riverfront.

Transfer from the BTS Silom Line at Krung Thon Buri, then pay a separate Gold Line fare. Current official information lists a flat fare of 16 baht, although 2026 travel coverage commonly reports the cost as around 17 baht. Use the ICONSIAM transport options when planning a riverfront visit.

MRT Blue, Purple, Yellow, and Pink Lines Make Up Bangkok’s Wider Metro Network

The MRT family extends beyond Bangkok’s central subway. It includes the Blue and Purple subway lines plus Yellow and Pink monorails, reaching districts the BTS doesn’t serve directly. Fares are distance-based, and each route has its own transfer points and operating details.

Blue Line: Bangkok’s Main Subway Loop and Central Connector

The Blue Line is Bangkok’s core MRT route, commonly described as running from Tha Phra to Lak Song. Its loop-like path circles through central Bangkok before extending west and south, making it useful for both sightseeing and local trips.

Key connections include:

Chatuchak Park and Mo Chit , which link the MRT with the BTS near Chatuchak Market.

, which link the MRT with the BTS near Chatuchak Market. Sukhumvit and Asok , connecting the MRT with the BTS Sukhumvit Line.

, connecting the MRT with the BTS Sukhumvit Line. Si Lom and Sala Daeng , providing another BTS-to-MRT connection near Silom and Lumpini Park.

, providing another BTS-to-MRT connection near Silom and Lumpini Park. Bang Sue and Tao Poon , where the Blue Line meets the Purple Line and the Bang Sue rail hub area.

, where the Blue Line meets the Purple Line and the Bang Sue rail hub area. Bang Wa, linking with the BTS Silom Line for western Bangkok.

The line reaches Chinatown at Wat Mangkon, Hua Lamphong station, Old Town access points, and areas near the river’s western side. Remember that nearby transfer stations can have different names. BTS Asok connects with MRT Sukhumvit, while BTS Sala Daeng connects with MRT Si Lom. Blue Line fares typically range from 17 to 44 baht.

Purple Line: The Best Rail Link Between Nonthaburi and Tao Poon

The Purple Line runs from Khlong Bang Phai to Tao Poon, carrying commuters between Nonthaburi and Bangkok’s northwestern suburbs. At Tao Poon, transfer to the Blue Line for central Bangkok, Chinatown, Hua Lamphong, and other destinations.

It also provides access to the Bang Sue and Krung Thep Aphiwat rail hub area, although visitors may need a short walk or local connection between stations. Purple Line fares generally range from 14 to 42 baht, and the route is most useful for suburban trips rather than central sightseeing. For payment details, check this guide to Bangkok MRT and BTS fares, since a Rabbit Card may not work across every operator.

Yellow and Pink Monorails: Useful Cross-Town Routes Beyond the Historic Core

The Yellow Line runs from Lat Phrao to Samrong. It connects with the Blue Line at Lat Phrao and the BTS Sukhumvit Line at Samrong. The Pink Line runs from Khae Rai to Min Buri, connecting with the Purple Line area at Khae Rai and the BTS Sukhumvit Line at Wat Phra Sri Mahathat.

Both monorails reduce long road journeys through outer districts, but they rarely help with Bangkok’s main sightseeing areas. Typical fares range from 15 to 45 baht, and contactless Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, and Mangmoom EMV payments are available on the MRT network.

Airport Rail Link and SRT Red Lines Connect Bangkok With the Airports and Main Rail Hub

Bangkok has two red-branded rail services that visitors often confuse. The Airport Rail Link serves Suvarnabhumi Airport, while the SRT Dark Red Line serves Don Mueang Airport. The Light Red Line and Krung Thep Aphiwat add suburban and long-distance connections.

Airport Rail Link: Suvarnabhumi Airport to Phaya Thai

The Airport Rail Link City Line runs through eight stations from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Phaya Thai, with stops including Makkasan, Ramkhamhaeng, and Ratchaprarop. The full airport-to-Phaya Thai trip commonly costs 45 baht, while other journeys usually fall between 15 and 45 baht. You can check the current station fares in this Airport Rail Link fare guide.

Phaya Thai is the easiest transfer for central Bangkok because it connects directly with the BTS Sukhumvit Line. Makkasan connects with the MRT Blue Line through nearby Phetchaburi MRT station, although you must walk between the stations.

Choose the Airport Rail Link when you want a predictable trip that avoids road traffic. It works well for travelers with manageable luggage and hotels near BTS or MRT stations. A taxi may be more practical for bulky bags, several passengers, or accommodation far from rail stations. Either way, remember that the train only gets you to the rail network, so you still need to complete the final transfer.

SRT Red Lines: Don Mueang Airport, Rangsit, and Taling Chan

The SRT Dark Red Line runs between Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Rangsit. Its Don Mueang station provides rail access to Don Mueang International Airport, with the trip to Krung Thep Aphiwat taking roughly 20 to 30 minutes. Before traveling, check the Don Mueang Airport train connection and confirm the walking route or shuttle between the station and your terminal.

The Light Red Line runs between Krung Thep Aphiwat and Taling Chan. Adult fares on the Red Lines usually range from about 12 to 42 baht. Near Tao Poon, the Red Line connects with the MRT Blue and Purple services, making transfers possible even though fares remain separate.

Krung Thep Aphiwat and Other SRT Services: What Visitors Actually Need to Know

Krung Thep Aphiwat is both an SRT Red Line station and Bangkok’s main long-distance rail hub. Intercity trains to destinations outside Bangkok use the terminal, while commuter services connect nearby suburbs.

Maps may group SRT commuter and intercity routes under broad eastern or suburban rail categories. However, there is no separate branded tourist metro line to add to Bangkok’s city rail list. Focus on operating services, station transfers, and terminal access, rather than routes shown only as future plans.

How to Choose a Line, Pay the Fare, and Make Transfers Without Stress

Bangkok rail trips become easier when you plan around the operator, not just the station name. Check which airport, line, and interchange you need first, then allow extra time for walking between nearby stations.

Fare Ranges and Payment Methods Across Bangkok’s Rail Lines

Use these 2026 fare bands as a planning guide:

BTS Sukhumvit and Silom: 17 to 65 baht

MRT Blue Line: 17 to 44 baht

MRT Purple Line: 14 to 42 baht

Yellow and Pink monorails: 15 to 45 baht

Airport Rail Link: 15 to 45 baht

SRT Red Lines: 12 to 42 baht

BTS accepts Rabbit Cards and single-journey tickets purchased at stations. The MRT uses tokens or EMV contactless bank cards, including supported Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay cards. The Yellow and Pink lines, Airport Rail Link, and SRT Red Lines also offer station payment options and contactless payment on supported gates.

At Suvarnabhumi, buy an Airport Rail Link station ticket or use an accepted contactless card. A Rabbit Card does not automatically cover that trip. For Red Line journeys, use the station machines, ticket counters, or an accepted EMV card where available. Review this Suvarnabhumi airport train guide before arrival.

Fares, card rules, and promotions can change, so confirm the current fare board or ask station staff before entering.

The Most Useful Transfers for Visitors and Common Trip Examples

Choose the route that matches your destination, even when another line looks closer on the map.

From Suvarnabhumi , take the Airport Rail Link to Phaya Thai for the BTS Sukhumvit Line, or Makkasan for MRT Phetchaburi.

, take the Airport Rail Link to for the BTS Sukhumvit Line, or for MRT Phetchaburi. From Don Mueang , take the SRT Dark Red Line to Krung Thep Aphiwat, then connect with MRT or another service.

, take the SRT Dark Red Line to Krung Thep Aphiwat, then connect with MRT or another service. From Siam to Silom , ride the BTS Silom Line west.

, ride the BTS Silom Line west. From Asok to Chinatown , walk to MRT Sukhumvit and take the Blue Line to Wat Mangkon.

, walk to MRT Sukhumvit and take the Blue Line to Wat Mangkon. For Chatuchak Market , use BTS Mo Chit or MRT Chatuchak Park.

, use BTS Mo Chit or MRT Chatuchak Park. For ICONSIAM, take BTS to Krung Thon Buri, then transfer to the Gold Line.

Station names can differ between operators. Also, Asok and Sukhumvit, or Sala Daeng and Si Lom, require a short walk rather than a same-platform change. Follow signs and allow 5 to 15 minutes for larger interchanges.

Common Mistakes to Avoid on Bangkok’s Rail Network

Check the train direction before boarding, especially at Siam, Tao Poon, and other busy interchanges. Don’t assume every line accepts the same card, and don’t confuse Suvarnabhumi Airport with Don Mueang Airport.

Also check the final train connection at night. A late BTS arrival may leave too little time for an MRT or Airport Rail Link transfer. Avoid old guides that still describe pre-November 2025 BTS flat fares.

Trains often beat Bangkok traffic, but your trip may still end with a taxi, bus, or walk. Plan that final connection before you tap in.

Frequently Asked Questions

Bangkok’s rail systems are easier to use once you understand their practical limits. These answers cover the details that often matter most after you’ve chosen a route.

What time do Bangkok trains stop running?

BTS, MRT, and Airport Rail Link services generally operate from around 6:00 a.m. until midnight. However, the final departure depends on the station, direction, and line, so don’t rely on midnight as your exact cutoff.

For a late arrival or evening outing, check the last train from your boarding station. If you miss a connection, use a taxi or ride-hailing service rather than waiting for a network-wide late-night train.

Can I take large luggage on Bangkok trains?

Yes, but large bags can be difficult during weekday rush hours. BTS trains and platforms become crowded, especially between roughly 7:00 and 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Carry your luggage in front of you, keep aisles and doors clear, and avoid blocking priority areas. If you have several large bags, a taxi may be more comfortable for the first or final part of your journey. These Bangkok travel itineraries can help you group nearby destinations and reduce unnecessary transfers.

Are Bangkok’s rail stations wheelchair accessible?

Many BTS and MRT stations have elevators, escalators, accessible gates, and staff assistance. Still, older stations may have less convenient layouts, and the elevator entrance can sit away from the main station entrance.

If you use a wheelchair or have limited mobility, arrive a little early and ask station staff for help. Check the full route before leaving, including the walk between separate stations such as Asok and Sukhumvit.

Can I use a contactless bank card everywhere?

No. Contactless payment varies by operator and station. MRT Blue and Purple Line gates accept supported EMV cards, while Airport Rail Link and some Red Line services also support contactless payment.

BTS travel still commonly relies on Rabbit Cards or single-journey tickets, so carry a backup payment method. A contactless card that works on one line may not work at the next transfer.

What happens if I miss my connecting train?

Bangkok does not offer one universal missed-connection policy across BTS, MRT, Airport Rail Link, and SRT. You normally need to exit, buy another ticket if required, and continue on the next available service.

Allow extra time at interchanges that involve walking, security gates, or a change of operator. For airport trips, leave a larger buffer because missing the final connection can turn a short rail journey into an expensive taxi ride.

Do all stations have staffed ticket counters?

No. Ticket machines are common, but counter hours and staff availability can vary by station. MRT stations also offer single-journey tokens, while BTS passengers can use station tickets or a Rabbit Card.

Keep small bills or coins available, particularly when traveling from less-busy suburban stations. When a machine gives you trouble, station staff can usually direct you to another machine or ticket counter.