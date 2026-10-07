Man Grabs Police Officer’s Gun Then Shoots Himself  

Last Updated on October 7, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

RAYONG – A 26-year-old former soldier grabbed a policeman’s gun outside a police station in Rayong, Thailand, and tragically ended his own life. The shocking incident took place early Monday morning right outside the Muang Rayong Police Station. Authorities are currently investigating how the young man managed to secure the weapon from a trained officer.

The victim, identified only as Eknarin from Roi Et province, first visited the station to charge his mobile phone. Witnesses reported that he looked deeply distressed and repeatedly mentioned that someone wanted to kill him. He lingered around the station for quite some time before approaching a group of patrol officers.

Key Takeaways

A 26-year-old former army conscript snatched a police officer’s 9mm pistol and took his own life.

He left a note stating he was not depressed or using drugs, but lived in extreme fear.

Police are investigating the incident, and the officer involved may face disciplinary action for negligence.

Tragic Sequence of Events Outside the Station

When the patrol officers arrived for their shift, Eknarin approached Police Sergeant Major Nantaphong Darach. The officer was sitting on a concrete bench outside the crime prevention unit. After a brief conversation, Eknarin suddenly moved to the officer’s side and snatched his 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Because Eknarin was a former conscript, he was highly familiar with handling firearms. He quickly stepped away, drew the weapon, and shot himself in front of the horrified officers. Paramedics and forensic teams were called, but the young man tragically died instantly at the scene.

Investigators later searched his belongings and found a detailed, handwritten note inside his black shoulder bag. The young man explicitly stated that he was not suffering from depression, mental illness, or drug addiction.

Instead, he claimed that he lived in constant, paralyzing fear that someone was hunting him down. The letter also included specific instructions for his funeral arrangements.

Will the Police Officer Face Disciplinary Action?

The chief of Muang Rayong police, Police Colonel Athit Yakaew, confirmed that a full investigation is currently underway. Authorities plan to question the young man’s relatives to understand the root cause of his intense paranoia. They hope to uncover why he felt someone was following him in the days leading up to his death.

Questions are now swirling about how easily the former soldier was able to disarm an active duty policeman. A standard internal review will determine if Sergeant Major Nantaphong properly secured his firearm in its holster.

Law enforcement agencies take weapon security incredibly seriously to prevent these exact types of fatal tragedies.

If investigators determine the officer was careless, he will likely face serious disciplinary consequences. The punishment for negligence involving a firearm can range from a formal reprimand to an unpaid suspension. In severe cases of gross misconduct, officers can even face dismissal or criminal charges for their failure to act.

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