Traffic Police Ordered to Unmask and Stop Taking Bribes

BANGKOK – Traffic police across Thailand are facing a major shakeup in how they interact with the public. A sweeping new directive aims to boost transparency and eliminate corruption on the nation’s roads. Officers must now show their faces, issue warnings before fines, and completely stop accepting bribes.

The written order was distributed to police units throughout Bangkok and all provincial headquarters on Sunday. Assistant National Police Chief Pol Lt Gen Nithithorn Chintakanont announced the new policies to address ongoing public concerns. This marks a significant shift toward holding law enforcement accountable and improving relations with motorists.

Key Takeaways:

Traffic officers must remove sunglasses and masks when speaking with drivers to ensure they can be easily identified.

Police will issue warnings for minor offenses before escalating to progressive fines, though serious violations are exempt.

Officers can no longer collect cash at the scene and are strictly prohibited from accepting any bribes.

A New Era of Transparency on Thai Roads

For years, drivers in Thailand have interacted with officers whose faces were hidden behind dark sunglasses and thick face masks. That practice is now coming to an end. Under the new rules, officers cannot wear full-face helmets or facial coverings when pulling over road users. They must ensure their faces are clearly visible to the public.

Officers are still allowed to wear protective gear like sunglasses and masks to shield themselves from the harsh sun and street dust while on normal duty. However, the moment they stop a driver to process a traffic violation, they must remove these items. This rule guarantees that citizens can properly identify the officer handling their case.

According to a recent report by the Bangkok Post, the Royal Thai Police want to foster a more open environment. When officers hide their identities, it creates suspicion and fear among the public. By stepping out from behind the masks, the police force hopes to build a foundation of mutual trust and respect with local communities.

Warnings Before Fines for Minor Offenses

The directive also changes how traffic violations are penalized. Instead of immediately writing a ticket, officers are now instructed to begin with a verbal warning for minor infractions. If a driver repeats the offense, the police will apply progressive rates of traffic fines. They will use the existing ticket management system to check the historical records of drivers.

This lenient approach is designed to educate the public rather than simply punishing them. However, Pol Lt Gen Nithithorn was quick to clarify that this grace period does not apply to everyone. Leniency is strictly off the table for severe traffic violations that could lead to serious accidents or fatalities.

Drivers who commit dangerous offenses will face immediate consequences. These serious crimes include driving against the flow of traffic, running red lights, driving under the influence of alcohol, and illegal street racing. In these specific cases, public safety remains the absolute top priority for law enforcement.

Strict Ban on Bribes and On-the-Spot Fines

Perhaps the most significant change involves the handling of money. Traffic police are expressly prohibited from taking bribes under any circumstances. Furthermore, if an officer issues a fine, they can no longer collect the cash right there on the street.

Instead, officers must instruct the offending motorist to pay their fine at a later date. Drivers will be directed to use official, legitimate channels to settle their penalties, such as banks or police stations. Removing cash transactions from the side of the road eliminates the opportunity for under-the-table deals.

This firm stance against bribery is a crucial step in cleaning up the image of the Thai traffic police. For decades, roadside corruption has been a frustrating reality for many drivers. By forcing all payments through official systems, the authorities are sending a clear message that illegal payments will no longer be tolerated on Thailand’s roads.

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