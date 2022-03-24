Pakistan Reports Zero Deaths From COVID-19 For The First Time In Two Years

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in Pakistan two years ago, the country has reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday morning.

NCOC statistics indicate that the nation has seen a slight increase in Coronavirus cases, with a 1.28% positivity rate compared to yesterday when the ratio stood at 0.82%.

Since March 9 – when a 2.07% positivity ratio was recorded – the country has maintained a positivity rate below 2%.

According to NCOC data today, 34,476 tests were conducted, with 443 new cases diagnosed. So far, 1,522,862 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since the pandemic began.

455 patients are still receiving treatment in ICUs according to the NCOC.

Pakistan scraps all remaining COVID-19 restrictions

Pakistan’s Minister of Planning and Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, had already announced that all COVID-19 related restrictions would be lifted.

At a press conference at NCOC, flanked by SAPM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, Umar had stated that the pandemic had not ended yet, but was in the closing stages.

In an interview that he gave to The News, Umar, who is also the NCOC chief, had said that the NCOC had decided that, after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country in detail, all restrictions on indoor dining, weddings and markets, outdoor sports activities, and all other safety measures over the country have been lifted.

In any case, he had said that the only restriction that would continue to apply is the vaccination against COVID-19, but that too only until the vaccination rate reaches 80% or more.

“Then we will determine whether we should still maintain the vaccination restriction,” he said.

