Man Suffers Heart Failure After Overindulging on Marijuana

The Medical Services Department in Bangkok, Thailand has reported four men were admitted to hospitals for treatment after a marijuana overdose, one of whom later died of heart failure.

The Bangkok Medical Services Department (BMA) reported that the four were sent to hospitals with heart palpitation symptoms.

One of the patients was a 51-year-old man who suffered from chest pains. After a brief hospital stay at Charoen Krung Pracharak Hospital, he later passed away from heart failure.

Taksin Hospital in Bangkok admitted two 17-year-olds and a 25-year-old who had also experienced heart palpitations after consuming marijuana.

After taking too much marijuana, a 16-year-old was being treated in the intensive care unit at Luang Phor Taweesak Chutinataro Uthit Hospital.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Medical Services Department said they would monitor the situation and educate students and teachers about marijuana.

The administration will also declare schools a marijuana-free zone, said the governor in a meeting with BMA executives.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said cannabis overdose deaths aren’t new. Anutin added that everything, if overused, can harm your health.

This Monday, Dr. Somsak Akksilp, DG of the Department of Medical Services of the Public Health Ministry, spoke out against the recreational use of canabis, especially among young adults.

THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is considered low when less than 0.2% by weight is present. A higher percentage of THC in canabis and hemp extracts is still illegal.

According to Veriheal THC is the main psychoactive compound in canabis, which is what gives you a euphoric feeling.