Skeleton Of Dinosaur That Inspired ‘Jurassic Park’ Sells for $12.4 Million At Christie’s

(CTN News) – A well-preserved dinosaur skeleton sold for a whopping $12.4 million, or about Rs 96.08 crore, at auction by UK auction house Christie’s. Uncovered in Montana’s Wolf Canyon between 2012 and 2014, the skeleton dates back 110 million years. Approximately ten feet long and four feet tall, the fossil is attributed to Deinonychus antirrhopus. Prehistoric fossils sold for almost double the estimated amount of $4 million to $6 million.

Must Read: Scientists Unearth Fossil Of Dinosaur, Killed On Day Of Asteroid Strike’

Christie’s sells the world’s only privately owned dinosaur fossil

Christie’s auction marked the sale of the world’s only privately owned dinosaur fossil named ‘The Raptor’. Privately-owned rare artifacts have once again found their way to a private buyer, whose identity has not been revealed. Interestingly, the fossil sold for almost twice the amount estimated by the auction house, which was $4 million to $6 million.

“This iconic predator remains captivating to a worldwide audience and is one of the most famous dinosaurs”, James Hyslop, specialist at Christie’s, told Daily Mail. “With just a few specimens found, and only two skeletons in museum collections so far, the Raptor is the only privately owned specimen of Deinonychus.”

Approximately 120-110 million years ago, this species of dinosaur roamed the Earth , even before the famous Tyrannosaurus Rex. The Jurassic Park series, however, also helped make the Deinonychus antirrhopus popular. Dinosaurs of this type appeared in a 1993 film, but their names were changed to the velociraptor, a smaller relative of Deinonychus, Daily Mail reported.

More about the Deinonychus antirrhopus

Dinonychus were about three meters long and weighed about 75 kilograms on average, according to the UK’s Natural History Museum. They were mostly found in the United States and ate plants. Dinosaurs like this were called apex predators because of their fearsome front claws, which they used to rip apart their prey.

Related CTN News: