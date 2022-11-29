Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #528 For November 29, 2022

Connect with us

Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today on your own if you have followed them.

Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve the answer for wordle today. If you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

Wordle Today – Wordle #528 hints and clues for November 29, 2022…

  1. Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
  2. Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
  3. Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you understand the question more.
  4. ‘RAISE’ is a good word, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

Wordle Today – Wordle #528 hints and clues for November 29, 2022…

  1. Today’s Wordle Answer #528 starts with the letter U.
  2. Today’s Wordle Answer #528 contains Only Three vowels
  3. Unwarranted or inappropriate because excessive or disproportionate.
  4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies

Wordle Today’s answer Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle #528, November 29)

Ready?

We’ll finally tell you the answer.

It’s…

UNDUE!

