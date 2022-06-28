Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #374 For June 28, 2022

Wordle

Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today’s on your own if you have followed them. Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve for Wordle today. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.
Wordle Today – General Wordle tips and tricks Of Wordle #374 For June 28,

  • Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
  • Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
  • Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.
  • ‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

Wordle Today – Wordle #374 hints and clues for June 28…

1. Today Wordle 374 begins with the letter D.

2. Today Wordle 374 contains Only One vowels. (One Letter Repteted)

3.“ Curious or unusual in a way that provokes dry amusement.

4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies.

Wordle Today’s answer, Tuesday, June 28, 2022

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 374, June 28) is  DROLL! Which Means Curious or unusual in a way that provokes dry amusement.

