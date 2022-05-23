Zelenskyy Says Russia’s Victory Is ‘Temporary’: ‘Putin Will Have To Return Seized Territory’

(CTN News) – During the ongoing hostilities with Moscow, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on May 22 that his country will win the “ultimate victory.”. Zelenskyy’s regular video address on Saturday night characterized the victory of the invading Russian forces as “temporary.” The Ukraine leader said President Vladimir Putin must return all the Ukrainian territories captured by his forces, adding that Moscow must eventually return to the negotiating table.

“For them [Russians], all these victories – the occupation of Crimea or Donbas – is very temporary. And all this will return – since this is our territory,” reminded Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a recorded message on May 21.

Zelenskyy asks the world to hold Russia accountable & financially responsible

Earlier, Zelenskyy had urged the international community to hold Russia accountable and financially responsible for the war crimes committed in Ukraine. By signing a multilateral agreement, he suggested creating a compensation mechanism for all those who have suffered from Russia’s actions in Ukraine. “That would be fair. Russia will feel the full weight of every missile, bomb, and projectile it has fired at us,” Zelenskyy said. A Russian missile struck the Kharkiv region’s town of Lozova, destroying the newly renovated house of culture.

“Russia has already done everything possible to ensure that there is no place left for culture on its territory. But what does our Kharkiv region have to do with it? Let them undermine what is left of their houses of culture in Russia if they want to,” Zelenskyy asked.

As a result, Ukraine’s President accused Russian forces of committing atrocities in the regions of Odesa, Poltava, and Zhytomyr. Like Mariupol, Rubizhne and Volnovakha were “completely destroyed” by Russian forces. “They are trying to do the same thing in Severodonetsk and many other cities,” he asserted. The Zaporizhzhia region, where they entered, is destroyed and people are killed,” the Ukrainian President continued, condemning the destruction and death on Ukrainian soil.

In an impassioned address, he told his armed forces that we must fight until we clear our land of the occupiers and guarantee Ukraine’s security. Moreover, he called for Moscow to be made to compensate “in some way or another” for everything it has destroyed in Ukraine. “Each bombed-out building of culture. Destroyed enterprises. People, enterprises, communities, and the state lose every hryvnia when businesses are closed.