Russia Claims To Have Destroyed 2037 Ukraine Tanks, 127 Aircraft In War

(CTN News) – During the 45th day of fighting in Ukraine, the Russian Federation destroyed over 2,037 tanks, 127 aircraft, 229 rocket launchers, and other defense equipment of Ukraine.

“Overall, 127 aircraft, 98 helicopters, 428 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,037 armored combat vehicles, 229 multiple rocket launchers, 886 field artillery guns, and mortars, as well as 1,941 special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special operation,” the Russian Defence Ministry reported in a press release.

Russian troops destroyed over 2,000 Ukrainian tanks

The Russian Armed Forces destroyed 65 military facilities of the Ukrainian Army on Saturday. Four command posts and communication centers, three logistical warehouses, and 41 strong points and areas of concentration of Ukrainian military equipment were targeted.

Russian air defense systems took down three UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) in support of their attack on the Ukrainian army. “Russian air defense systems downed three Ukrainian drones in the air: two in the area of Mariupol and Kalininskoe, and another – Bayraktar TB-2 – in the area of Sakhnovshchina, Kharkiv region,” said the statement.

While the Russian military has withdrawn from Kyiv and Ukraine’s northern cities, it continues to pound the war-torn nation’s eastern and southern cities.

Death toll rises to 52 in Kramatorsk station attack; Russia denies responsibility

After being expelled from the UNHRC (United Nations Human Rights Commission) for inhumane civilian killings in Bucha, Russia mercilessly attacked a railway station in Donetsk, killing at least 52 people.

According to Ukraine, the Russian Federation destroyed Donetsk’s Kramatorsk station, where thousands of stranded nationals were awaiting trains to flee the war-torn region. Kyiv claimed that the Russian forces had deliberately attacked unmanned, unguarded civilians to display their aggression.

Outside the station, the attack took place. As soon as the devastating images surfaced, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy claimed that the Russian forces had destroyed the railway station with Tochka-U missiles.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation distanced itself from the attack and denied Ukraine’s claims. The Russian Ministry of Defence stated that the Kyiv regime attempted to derail the mass evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk by using them as human shields.

