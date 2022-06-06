Ukraine Says It Controls ‘Half’ Of Severodonetsk

(CTN News) – Severodonetsk, which has been under Russian bombardment for weeks, has received “good news” from the head of the Luhansk region military administration, Serhiy Hayday.

A post on Hayday’s Telegram channel reads: “Our Armed Forces have cleared half of Severodonetsk. We now control half of the city.” Last week, Hayday said that Russian forces held about 80% of Severodonetsk, but Ukrainian forces have clawed back parts of the city in street fighting since then.

According to Hayday, the Russian military will redouble their efforts to retake the city within the next few days by using heavy artillery.

The Taliban have no other tactics,” he said. “They cannot fight in any other way.”

Hayday stated that there were approximately 15,000 civilians still residing in Severodonetsk. “At present, evacuation is impossible because of the constant fighting,” Hayday stated.

It is important to note that even though we stopped the evacuation officially today, we managed to evacuate 98 people from Lysychansk together with help from volunteers, the Emergency Service, and the National Police,” he said.

Ukraine has heavily defended Lysychansk, which lies across the Siverskyi Donets river from Severodonetsk.