Powerball Winning Numbers for 04/16/22; did Anyone win the $337 Million Jackpot?

Lansing, Michigan – It appears that the Powerball jackpot just keeps growing as no one won the $337 million jackpot for Saturday’s drawing which was held on April 16.

Taking these figures into account, the cash option for the drawing on Monday, April 18 will be worth $209.5 million, making the total prize pool $348 million.

There are five Powerball numbers (white) for April 16: 15-21-32-62-65

The Red Powerball Power Number: 26

The Power Play Number: 5

Double Play Numbers: 33-40-47-55-64

Number for the Powerball Double Play: 5

Powerball winners for the 16th of April are:

A player did match not one, but all five white numbers drawn in the game to win $1 million, even though there was no grand prize winner. A player from Illinois purchased the winning ticket.

· Despite the fact that the winning player did not play the Power Play option, allowing them to increase their winnings from $1 million to $2 million.

· Ten tickets sold in Michigan were entered into a drawing for $500. At the time, this was the state’s largest lottery prize.

· Within the winning number of 886,136 tickets, there were at least 4 winners out of the 886,136 tickets sold. The Michigan lottery winners were 34,664 out of the 34,664 tickets that were sold in the state.

There are 44 States that offer Powerball, as well as Washington DC, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. There are five white balls (1 to 69) and one red ball (1 to 26) which are picked by the players. There is a fee of $2 for each ticket.

In other Michigan Lottery news, here are the following:

I would like to remind you that the next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19. The estimated jackpot for this drawing is $20 million, with a cash option of $11.9 million.

There will be a Lotto 47 drawing on Wednesday, April 20 at 7:29 p.m., in which a jackpot of $3.35 million will be won. Deadline is 7:08 p.m. that day.

· The estimated value of Sunday’s Fantasy 5 jackpot is $394,000. The drawing will take place at 7:29 p.m., and the deadline is 7:08 p.m.

To check out the latest news and information about Michigan Lottery, you can visit the official Michigan Lottery website, which offers more information on instant tickets, raffles, and other lottery games.

The Wolverine FLL lottery club, which claimed a $1.05 billion Powerball jackpot in March, was the last player from Michigan to win a Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. It is planned that the group will use their winnings to give back to the community.

While these players were lucky winners, it is important that they check their tickets as soon as possible, since a $1 million jackpot ticket sold in Hartland in 2019 went unclaimed. It would appear that this ticket was purchased at The Speedway in Hartland, but it has not been claimed by the winner. Instead, the money got donated to the School Aid Fund of the state.

You may want to take a look at some of the tips from lottery expert Richard Lustig if you’d like to be the next player from Michigan to win a big lottery prize. Author of “Learn How To Increase Your Chances Of Winning The Lottery” has won more than $1 million in Florida by winning top prizes in smaller games that had top jackpots.