Thailand’s Government Finalizing Long Stay Visa for Foreign Tourists

Thailand is moving cautiously to reopen its borders with a long stay visa allowing foreign visitors to stay in the country longer. The visa will be extendable up to 270 days under a special tourist visa scheme (STV). The new scheme is projected to generate Bt12 billion a year.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday the cabinet had approved the tourist visa scheme in principle. Because it was aimed at long-staying tourists who arrived intending to travel extensively around the country. Also access Thailand’s healthcare facilities, regarded as among the best in the world.

The policy is expected to become effective next month and last until November next year.

Gen Prayut described the scheme as a possible answer to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. “I would like to call on Thai people to support this project because it can contribute to the economy,” he said.

Special tourist visa required 14 day quarantine

The PM said those awarded the special visa would be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine. They could stay at certified alternative state quarantine (ASQ) hotel upon their arrival.

Traisuree Taisaranakul, deputy government spokesperson, told the Bangkok Post that the special tourist visa had also been proposed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

The scheme, she said, was intended to lure quality visitors and prop up the tourism industry and related businesses hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Traisuree said the government was forecasting the scheme to require one to three flights a week for STV tourists, generating an extra one billion baht every month.

Long-staying visitors would be keen to travel to Thailand and undergo quarantine due to its success in bringing the coronavirus under control, she said.

She stressed that the special visa would only be issued to foreigners who agreed to undertake the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Even more comply with the country’s disease control measures.

Mandatory Health Insurance

They must also have proof of their long-stay plans, such as paying for accommodation or evidence of ownership of condominiums; where they will stay after completing their quarantine; plus a Covid-19-free certificate and sufficient travel and health insurance.

Ms Traisuree said the visa would last for 90 days and cost 2,000 baht but it could be extended twice. Each for a further 90 days. Those interested would need to apply to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).