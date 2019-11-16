Over 160 Elephants Join Annual Surin Elephant Round-Up

Over 160 elephants on Friday paraded through the streets of the northeastern province of Surin, dubbed Thailand’s elephant town. Elephants enjoyed a feast of fruits ahead of the annual Surin Elephant Round-Up this weekend.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to visit the festival which is believed to be the world’s largest.

Leading the pack in the parade was a pair of elephant twins Tong Kham and Tong Tang.

Cultural displays of traditional dance entertained the onlookers along the route to Phraya Surin Phakdi Monument. The jumbos then enjoyed the special treat, feeding on 50 tons of fruits on 400-meter-long table.

Surin Elephant Roundup has been held to celebrate relationship between Elephants and humans since 1962.

The northeastern province has been famous for elephant handling since the Ayutthaya period. It is also home to the Kuy ethnic people. They are also known as skilled elephant catchers and trainers.

Over 160 elephants will put on performances in the Elephant Round-Up shows this weekend. There will also be over 1,000 performers at Surin Elephant Show Stadium.

The grand show this year is divided into four acts illustrating the lives of elephant mahouts. The show will illustrate the significant roles of elephant in the history of Thailand.

Starting from 8.30 am onward, visitors can experience spectacular shows including light and sound event.