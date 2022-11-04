Connect with us

A Protest by Dozens of Grab Delivery Drivers in Bangkok to Demand Better Treatment
News

Published

5 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – Today, some 800 Grab delivery workers wearing green jackets gathered in Bangkok to demonstrate against new corporate restrictions that they claim have drastically decreased their revenue.

Starting in front of Central World, the demonstrators eventually marched to the Grab corporate headquarters, fully obstructing traffic on Phetchaburi Road.

Grab has implemented a “zoning system” that requires drivers to reserve a time slot and a location before beginning their shift.

Because of this, many more drivers are now vying for the same shifts, and the corporation no longer values their ability to work when they choose.

Due to the company’s constant hiring of drivers since the outbreak, there is not nearly enough employment.

The new zoning mechanism prevents drivers from making money when the slots are fully occupied.

Three things are on the protesters’ wish lists: 1) the zoning system must be scrapped; 2) numerous orders per ride must be eliminated; and 3) the former delivery charge, which was cut by 2-4 baht each ride, must be restored.

Around 10 am, drivers left CentralWorld in Ratchaprasong and began assembling outside Grab’s offices, stopping traffic on the congested Phetchaburi Road.

Bangkok Once top officials from Grab approached them to meet with them, the Grab drivers indicated they would let traffic flow again.

At 2:00 p.m., Grab management was still absent, so police urged the Grab drivers to open three lanes of traffic. Both drivers concurred. At 3 pm, a Grab official came outside and requested 15 days to consider the driver’s wishes.

The Grab drivers swarmed the road in rage and closed all six lanes again.

Police requested the cars to clear the way for three lanes of traffic once again at about 4 o’clock. There is still a protest.

In response, Grab Thailand promised to address the driver’s issues within 14 days.

