Foreign Tourists Can Now Stay In Thailand for Nine Months

International tourists can now stay in Thailand for up to 9 months without travelling abroad to have their visas extended. Tourists can stay for three months on the initial visa and are allowed another two, three-month extensions.

Thailand’s Ministry of Interior says the new long-stay visa rules came into effect on October 1st, and are valid until September 30th, 2022. The long-stay visa was created in a bid to boost Thailand’s tourism industry.

International tourists will be required to meet certain requirements to qualify for the long-stay visa.

Long-stay visa holders must agree to a 7-day quarantine period and have pre-booking receipts from the hotels in which they will quarantine.

The applicants must show evidence of payments for their keep during their stay in Thailand. The international tourists must provide proof of a rented house, condominium room or a title deed of a condo for their extended stay.

Applicants will also be required to have health insurance, with a minimum of US$ 100,000 coverage for COVID-19 treatment for the entire period of their stay in the Kingdom. Furthermore, they must also have health and accident insurance coverage of 40,000 baht for out-patient treatment and 400,000 baht for in-patient treatment.

Having met the requirements, tourists will be granted a special tourist visa (STV), which is for single-use and will allow them to stay in Thailand for 90 days, which can be extended twice by90 days per extension.

The visa extension fee is also 2,000 baht.

Long Stay Visa Application

The applicant who does not have a valid visa or re-entry permit must apply for a visa by:

A. Complete the online e-Visa Application at https://thaievisa.go.th/ and

B. Upload the following documents in PDF format:

1. One passport-size photograph (2″x2″ – JPEG format) taken within 6 months.

The photograph must have a light colour background with a full-face view of the person

without wearing a hat or dark glasses and covering up shoulders

2. A copy of the Passport (must not expire within 6 months)

3. A copy of flight ticket/ itinerary, showing going from your country to Thailand.

(The name of the applicant must be indicated clearly)

4. Also a copy of the recent bank statement (20,000 Baht per person or 40,000 Baht per family)

(The name of the applicant must be indicated clearly), In case of submitting a family bank statement a proof of relationship. (i.e. birth certificate, marriage certificate) must be provided.