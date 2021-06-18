Five Luxurious Maldives Hotels Located on Male on the Indian Ocean

Malé is the capital of the Maldives which is an island nation located in the Indian Ocean. It is especially known for its colourful buildings, mosques and luxurious hotels. This capital city is the best choice for the great experience in luxury hotels. Book Bangalore to Male flights or you can look for flights to Male from any other cities but ensure to book it in advance to save some money.

There are many luxurious hotels in Male, but we have picked the best 5 for you.

Sala Boutique

Sala Boutique Hotel is about 550m from the central Male next to the Maldives Parliament. This luxury hotel offers you modern comforts with traditional Asian decorative rooms. Each room has a minibar, flat-screen TV and a coffee maker.

It also offers you Italian restaurants, a Thai, free Wi-Fi rooms and non-smoking rooms. At FootRub, tourists can relax and have some massages, manicures and pedicures. Thai, Continental and local dishes are served in this hotel. Ingredients for the meals are imported from Thailand.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru

It’s a luxurious hotel with 9.1 ratings from tourists. It is about 17 Km from central Male and about 25 minutes by speedboat from the Airport. This luxurious hotel offers you many facilities like free Wi-Fi, tasty meals, beach life, 24-hour room service and many more.

Its exclusive villas and swimming pools are the great attraction for Billionaires. These villas are full of modern facilities like a flat-screen TV, coffee maker, indoor and outdoor shower etc. For entertainment, this luxurious hotel offers you activities like fishing, a fitness centre, spa, massage centre and table tennis court.

Hotel Baros Maldives

Baros is a little island close to the Male, with villas located in a turquoise lagoon right next to the white sandy beach. Every villa has the facilities like free Wi-Fi, minibars, iPod dock, flat-screen TV and many more. Room service is available for 24 hours. Guests can relax in the spa and overwater infinity pool.

This hotel also offers water sports, yoga and a library lounge. This hotel is especially known for its food. You will get seafood, Asian delicacies and fine dining. It is about 25 minute by speedboat from the Airport.

Angsana Ihuru Hotel



Angsana Uluru is a luxurious hotel with 9.1 ratings. It is about 17 Km from central Male. This motel has taken extra health measures for your safety during the COVID-19. It’s an eco-friendly resort with a thatched roof.

There are also private garden areas for dining and seating. You will get to enjoy the mesmerizing view of the location from the beachside of this hotel. This hotel has amazing rooms with many modern facilities. It is especially known for water sports. The rental is free for non-motorized water sports equipment.

Ozen Reserve Bolifushi Luxurious Hotel

It is located on the spot where you can see the amazing view of the Ocean. This hotel is known for its beauty. This island resort is surrounded by amazing turquoise waters and huge white beaches. This hotel offers you fine dining with your love, brands of spirit, beer, wines and cocktails.

They also offer you facilities like a spa, ice rink, gymnasium, water sports, bicycle rides and semi-submarine adventure. That’s why this hotel is best of all.

Luxurious motels in Male city are expensive, but it will be worth visiting there. So have a luxurious experience in these mentioned hotels.