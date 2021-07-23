Exploring the 5 Must Play Golf Courses in Thailand

Thailand has around 250 golf courses including many popular ones among the golfers. Thus, people from all over the world fly to Thailand every year just to play golf at those famous courses. The layout, natural beauty, design, service quality, value etc. of those golf courses are attractive enough to make your time and money worthwhile. But, if you particularly ask the names of the top golf courses in Thailand, there are so many to mention. We have listed 5 of them among the top ones to make it easier for you to choose.

It is also true that managing even a day from a busy schedule is very hard. Budget and weather are also important factors to consider before going to the best golf courses in Thailand or any other country. So, if you find it a little tough to manage, then you can simply opt out for a golf simulator. With the best golf simulators, you can enjoy the experience of playing in different golf courses around the world in your schedule with a less budget.

However, if you have managed to free your time and made a budget for Thailand, then congratulations! Let’s not waste any more time and see the top 5 golf courses of Thailand right away.

1.Banyan Golf Club, Hua Hin

Just after one year of opening, Banyan Golf Club won the best new course in Asia-Pacific by the readers of Asian Golf Monthly in 2009. It also got featured in ‘Rolex Top 1000’ in the World. So you can understand how famous it is.

The golf course is well set in a former pineapple plantation with one of the best layouts of Hua Hin. The 18 hole championship golf course of Banyan golf club has 6 tee boxes for each hole. That lets you level up your skill of tee selection. Also, there are water hazards, bunkers, sand traps to help you become better in your game. But be careful of the pineapple plants while playing as they may scratch your skin.

Banyan golf club is only about 20 minutes away from Hua Hin center. Their luxurious thai style clubhouse consists of high quality service that looks after your accommodation, food and much more. Moreover, the amazing mountain and ocean views will make your game more refreshing.

2. Black Mountain Golf Club, Hua Hin

Black Mountain Golf Club has hosted many professional events like Asian PGA Tour, the Royal Trophy, the Thailand Classic. It was declared as one of the 100 best golf courses outside the USA. Moreover, Black Mountain has one of the longest holes in the world. It has a variety of holes with changes in elevation. The trees, rocks, creeks, bunkers and Black mountain makes the course more challenging. As it is situated at the foot of Black Mountain, the course is full of stunning views. There are also lakes and streams to add up beauty to these stunning scenarios.

The club is around 30 minutes away from Hua Hin. It has amazing clubhouse service, high quality dining restaurant, well- stocked pro shop, spa service, pool facilities, quality villa, friendly staff to fulfill your requirement and provide enjoyment.

3. Alpine Golf Sports Club, Bangkok

Alpine Golf Sports Club has hosted important international tournaments like the 13th Asian Games, Thailand Major Open Tournament, Thai Airways PGA Tournament 1998, Johnnie Walker Classic PGA Tournament and more. This was the very place where Tiger Woods won the Johnnie Walker Classic PGA Tournament.

From fairway to greens, everything is of high quality to serve you. The unique and challenging par 72 layout lets you test your skill even if you are a professional. All the holes are well- planned and there are many punishing holes as well. Also, the bunkers and water hazards are arranged properly throughout the course. Thus, the course will give you a challenging golf experience for a lifetime.

At the same time, the clubhouse service will make your time more enjoyable. The changing room and restaurants there offer superb service.The competent staff and well- trained caddies are friendly and helpful.

4. Siam Country Club, Pattaya

Siam Country Club was the first golf course that was owned privately in Thailand. It was referred to as “the best maintained golf course in Asia Pacific” by Asia Golf Week Magazine. The club also hosted ‘HONDA LPGA‘ numerous times.

The old course and plantation course of the club is particularly famous among the golfers. The layout of the old course is incredible with over 100 sand traps and numerous trees to make it both exciting and challenging for the golfers. With the variation of holes you can’t really say anything about your score till the end. Because the last 4 holes which are called Siam’s answer to Amen Corner are capable of ruining your good score at the end.

The plantation course is also quite spectacular. It is one of the longest golf courses in Thailand. It challenges the players of all levels with it’s hole difficulty, blind shots, long carries etc. The hilly landscape of this course will let you enjoy a quality time with nature.

5. Red Mountain Golf Club, Phuket

Red Mountain is generally considered the most challenging course in Phuket. The course is a 18-hole par 72 golf course. Every hole has different challenges. Keep in mind that, as carts are compulsory in the course because of the uphill stretches, it will add up the cost. However, the club is around 11 minutes away from central Phuket. The hotel and villa of the club will provide quality service to you.

It has been in Asia’s top courses list since it opened. As it was carved out among the red sandstone hills, it got the name Red Mountain. The stunning views of the course make it a visually exciting place. Despite being a very famous club, it stays calm most of the time. Because the club has a high cost and does not host major events as it has long uphill stretches. As a result, here you can spend your quality time with less disturbance.

Conclusion

While choosing the best golf course you need to consider the factors like the layout, design, flexible scheduling, cost etc. If you are not from Thailand, then you need to check the accommodation facilities too. To make it easier for you to choose, we have gathered down the details of these 5 top golf courses in Thailand in short. We hope that it has helped you even a little bit.

Feel free to give your opinions and suggestions in the comment section. We would be happy to answer your inquiries. Happy golfing!