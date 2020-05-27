Explore Thailand’s Islands – Sign Up for a Phuket Phi Phi Island Package

Experience the once-in-a-lifetime thrill of cruising over turquoise waters with the warm tropical sun blowing in your hair by signing up for a Phuket, Phi Phi Island package tour on your trip to Thailand.

The Phi Phi Islands became world-famous as the primary location of the Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie “The Beach.” The iconic Maya Bay, which served as the main set in the film, has been closed to all boat traffic to prevent further degradation of the bay’s marine life and coral. But there are still lots of beautiful sights to see in this island paradise.

You’ll travel aboard a spacious speedboat for a day of snorkeling, swimming, pictures and sightseeing out in Pha Nga Bay. The Phuket, Phi Phi Island package may be the most memorable day of your trip to the Phuket region of Thailand. Your day of island-hopping is also absolutely affordable with a price of just THB 1,100 per person, or less than US $35.

The package includes ground transfers from your accommodation to the boat and back at the end of the day. It also includes fruits and soft drinks, lunch, and a guide. A life jacket and some snorkeling gear are also included, although avid snorkelers may want to bring their own gear along on the tour to ensure a proper fit.

An Early Start to a Day of Fun and Natural Beauty on Phi Phi Island

Your ground transfer driver will pick you up at your accommodations at 7:30 AM and whisk you to the Andaman Sea Cruise Pier, where you’ll board the speedboat. Then sit back and enjoy the ride out to Green Island, an island well-known for its abundance of coral reefs and tropical marine life.

After swimming and snorkeling around above the coral reefs, it’s off to Phi PhiLeh, where your speedboat will cruise around to show you the various stunning sights of this uninhabited smaller of the two main Phi Phi islands.

You’ll see the Viking Cave with its labyrinths of wooden scaffolding that bird’s nest gatherers use to reach the ceiling nesting sites of the birds. You’ll also cruise past LohSamah Bay and Pileh bay with its vivid white sand seabed that creates vibrant turquoise hues in the water.

Finally, you’ll cruise past the famous Maya Bay and get a glimpse of this iconic movie set before heading over to see Monkey Beach on neighboring Phi Phi Don, the largest of the Phi Phi Islands and the location of the main town on Koh Phi Phi.

Visit Phi Phi Don for Lunch

You’ll enjoy a buffet lunch at a seaside restaurant on Phi Phi Don. After lunch, you can take a stroll on the island’s colorful walking street and hunt for souvenirs. Getting aboard the speedboat once again, you’ll head back towards Phuket, stopping at the beautiful beaches of KhaiNai Island.

KhauNai Island is the perfect place to round out your day by enjoying swimming, snorkeling, water sports, or simply lazing on the white-sand beach. After that, it’s just a short boat ride back to Phuket, where your driver will be waiting to drive you back to your accommodations.