Pattaya City to Reopen Beaches to Tourists as Lockdown Eases

The Mayor of Pattaya City has announced it will reopen its beaches and Koh Lan Island from Monday as Covid-19 lockdowns in Thailand begin to ease. Beach goers in the resort city will also be able to rent lounge chairs and umbrellas.

Pattaya beach operators must also enforce distancing measures by keeping lounge chairs at least one meter apart. Furthermore Pattaya beach will be closed from Tuesday to Thursday in the second week of the month for clean-up.

The reopening also includes beaches in neighbouring Jomtien.

Pattaya city also posted a Facebook message announcing the reopening on Monday of Koh Lan. The island popular with day-trippers wanting a more private beaches. Unfortunately, accommodation providers on the island will not be allowed to open yet.

The city sealed off Pattay city beaches beaches from tourists and local residents on May 9th. Above all in its effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Koh Lan had been closed since March 25.

Chon Buri Province has reported no new Covid-19 cases since May 23, and only 15 since the start of the month. Since the first case was reported on Feb 24. The province has had 87 patients, 41 of them in Pattaya City.

Thailand to Allow International Tourist Travel

Thailand’s government has set July 1st for the lifting of all business lockdowns and the re-opening of international travel to tourists. Security officials say all businesses and activities will be allowed to resume fully in July.

The lifting will also include interprovincial and international tourists travel, as well as the end of emergency decree.

NSC secretary-general Gen Somsak Rungsita said the lift of restrictions would be a complete reopening of the country. Officials would next month prepare measures for the reopening.

People’s cooperation is important. This concerns the use of face masks, social distancing, hand wash and limited activities. As long as the disease is spreading worldwide, we will have to fight against it for a while” he said.

The executive decree on public administration in emergency situations will end in June and the ban on international travel would continue until July 1st. The full reopening will come after the third phase of the relaxation to take place in June.

The reopening of international travel will also be a great relief to Pattaya City as the lockdown destroyed tourism. Hotels, Tourism vendors and tour operators will be glad to see the return of tourist. The once bare Pattaya city beaches will again refill as tourists slowly return.