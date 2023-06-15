Password Managers: What They Are And How To Choose 1

(CTN News) – Do you keep track of all your password managers in a notebook? Is your iPhone’s Notes app where you keep them? Whichever way you look at it, you’re wrong. Use a password manager and get with the times.

Whether it’s Google Chrome’s built-in password manager or a third-party password manager such as LastPass, password managers are useful for those of us who do not wish to keep track of a million passwords.

It is possible to generate longer and more secure passwords using them that you could not generate on your own.

Are you still undecided? Using a password manager is as simple as following these steps.

How does a password manager work?

In a nutshell, a password manager protects all your personal passwords. You can keep all your information in a (theoretically) safe place once you create an account. It would be unnecessary for me to go on and on about all the benefits of this.

You probably already get tired of remembering all your passwords. Password managers can help. Here’s a solution to your problem.

What does a password manager do?

There are a few differences between password managers. Others require payment, while some are free. Some are highly customizable, while others are not. Overall, however, password managers should generally offer the same basic service.

You can access all of your info in one place by remembering the login information for the password manager (a master password, if you will). After you set up a password manager, you won’t even have to enter login information on websites because the password manager will fill it in for you.

Whether it’s an app for your phone, a browser plug-in, or a desktop executable, a password manager can save a lot of time and frustration.

Password managers are safe to use, right?

Things get a little complicated here.

Despite the fact that all password managers promise a certain level of security, nothing is perfect. Recently, LastPass, one of the most popular and well-known password managers of the last few years, suffered a massive data breach. Therefore, you may not want to use that one.

I wouldn’t blame you for being wary of the concept entirely if one of the biggest password managers could be hacked like that.

You likely don’t want to use the password manager you might already use, according to PCMag(opens in a new tab). While Chrome’s password autofill feature is super handy, it does not use the same level of encryption as dedicated, third-party apps.

Using a good password manager is probably more secure than not using one at all. In addition, your information will be encrypted so you won’t be locked out of important accounts. In this case, there is no perfect solution.

What is the best password manager for me?

I suggest you check Mashable’s illustrious shopping team’s take on which password managers are the best.

Paraphrasing their advice, you should first identify your personal needs. You’ll probably have to pay for a password manager if you want to sync passwords across devices, as most free ones don’t. As an example, Sticky Password(opens in a new tab) includes device syncing for $40/year.

In addition to Password Boss, Dashlane (opens in a new tab) offers higher levels of security. There will be a bit more cost involved (especially with Dashlane), but you can rest assured that your data is safe and can be accessed across multiple devices.

I don’t know what to say if you aren’t sold on the concept of password managers. You can always stop opening your Notes app to log in to websites whenever you want.

