Last Updated on October 6, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

A search for a Thai government service can lead you to an outdated page, a Thai-only service, or an unofficial site. The key is to identify the agency responsible, then confirm that its page and form are current before you share personal information or submit an application.

This guide offers practical ways to search and verify what you find, with useful starting points rather than a complete directory of every government service. For example, you can use it to check the route to Thailand’s official e-Visa application system before applying.

Key Takeaways

Start with the agency responsible for your task, then use Thailand.go.th’s government information portal to locate relevant services and guidance.

Check that the page belongs to the named agency and uses its official domain before sharing personal details or paying fees.

Thai government forms may sit on individual agency websites, so verify the latest version, instructions, eligibility, and submission method.

For visas, follow links from a Thai embassy or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the official e-Visa system.

Before submitting an immigration form, confirm current requirements, such as Thailand’s Digital Arrival Card process, through official channels.

Thai Government Websites: How to Actually Find Things

Thailand doesn’t have one English-language website that covers every government service, form, and rule. Treat government portals as starting points for particular topics, then follow the links to the agency responsible for your task.

Start with the task, then identify the agency

Search for the service you need, not just a broad phrase such as “Thailand government website.” A focused query gives you a clearer route: for example, search for “Thai personal income tax P.N.D.90 form” to find the Revenue Department’s forms, grouped by tax type and year. Its English-language site lists forms and filing information, and the form’s tax-year label helps you avoid using an older version. For help understanding the filing process, see this guide to Thai income tax forms P.N.D.90 and P.N.D.91.

Visa searches also depend on the task. For an online visa application, look for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ official e-Visa service at Thailand’s e-Visa website. For permission to stay or an extension, check the Immigration Bureau, since visa applications and extensions are handled through different channels. In each case, start with the agency that owns the service, then use its site to locate the relevant instructions.

Check that the result belongs to the right government office

Before relying on a result, inspect the domain, agency name, and page details. A page on the Revenue Department’s site should identify the department and match the tax task; an Immigration Bureau page should explain the relevant visa or extension service. Also check the form year, visa category, publication date, and submission instructions.

Search results can mix official pages with private visa agents, commercial services, and government pages that are no longer current. A professional-looking design alone proves nothing. If an agency page sends you to an outside service, confirm that the link appears on the agency’s own site before entering personal information or paying. Finally, verify the specific form or service page rather than assuming a government information portal covers every agency or has the latest requirements.

Search Thai Government Websites with Better Keywords

A focused search helps you reach the right agency page faster. Use the same method in Google and on an agency’s own website: name the office, describe the task, then add a detail that narrows the results.

Pair an agency name with a precise action

Search for the service you need, not a broad phrase like “Thailand government forms.” Try queries such as “Revenue Department e-form,” “Immigration extension of stay,” or “MFA e-Visa.” These terms connect the task to the agency responsible for it.

If results are still broad, add a document name, form number, province, or year. For example, a tax search can include “P.N.D.91” and the tax year. In Google, restrict results to an official domain with a query such as site:rd.go.th/english P.N.D.91 2025. On an agency website, enter the same keywords in its search box, then check that the results match your service. Searching within the official domain can reduce unrelated commercial pages and outdated copies.

Use Thai terms when English searches come up short

Some service pages and downloadable forms appear only in Thai. If an English search returns little, copy a key Thai phrase from an official page or translate the main task term, then search again. You can also try a Thai form name or number alongside the agency name.

However, treat machine translation as a clue, not proof. Confirm that the result belongs to the right agency and describes the service you need. For example, an Immigration result should refer to an extension of stay, not 90-day reporting or another immigration process.

Read the page around the result before downloading

A search result may lead to an old form or a PDF meant only for reference. Before downloading, check the page title, publication or update date, linked instructions, and whether the document is accepted for filing. The Revenue Department’s English tax forms and e-services distinguish fillable forms from forms intended for translation or reference. Its tax forms by year also show why the tax year matters.

If the page is unclear, follow its instructions to the current filing service rather than assuming that a downloadable form is ready to submit.

Navigate English and Thai Government Pages Without Guessing

An English page can explain a service without providing an English version of the transaction itself. Check where each link leads, and confirm that you have reached the right agency before submitting information or paying a fee.

Treat English pages as guides, not proof that every service is translated

The Revenue Department’s English pages offer tax information, announcements, forms, and downloads. They also describe e-services, but the e-Filing portal is in Thai. An English explanation or translated form can help you understand the process, yet it may not be the online form you can use to file.

Before proceeding, follow the service link and check the language, login requirements, and submission options. The department notes that some English forms are translations for reference, not forms for filing. Its English e-Service page makes that distinction clear. If you need help interpreting a form or confirming how to submit it, contact the agency rather than assuming a translated document is accepted.

Keep related government tasks separate

Visa issuance and permission to enter or stay in Thailand are separate steps. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ official e-Visa portal handles visa applications. The Immigration Bureau handles matters such as extensions of stay, with requirements that depend on the case. Check the Immigration Bureau’s extension information and confirm current instructions with the responsible office. You can also review this Bangkok visa extension guide.

The Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) is a separate arrival-card task, not a visa application or an extension. Check the Immigration Bureau’s official site for current requirements and the correct submission route. Keep each task separate so you don’t mistake an arrival form for permission to enter or stay.

Use official contact details when the instructions are unclear

If a page leaves out a step, look for the agency’s own contact page or call center. Third-party forums may offer useful context, but their answers can be outdated or apply to a different case.

For tax questions, the Revenue Department lists 1161 as its call center. Check the department’s official contact information before calling to confirm current hours and details. A quick call can help you verify whether a form is for reference, which portal handles filing, or where to send a question.

Check the Details Before You Act on a Government Page

Finding the right agency is only the first step. Before you submit a form or pay a fee, confirm that the instructions fit your situation and are still current. Requirements can vary by service, visa category, and local office.

Confirm the form, deadline, and service location

Check that the form matches your exact application, then look for its version date, tax year, or category. Read the instructions on the responsible agency’s site, since a general information page may not cover every case or explain local submission rules.

Before you act, verify the details that affect your application:

Whether you qualify and which form applies.

The deadline, required documents, and accepted payment method.

Whether to apply online, mail documents, or visit an office.

The correct service location and any appointment or operating-hour requirements.

If instructions conflict, contact the agency using details published on its official site. Don’t rely on an old PDF or an unrelated office’s guidance.

Watch for unofficial fees and look-alike application sites

Before entering passport, tax, or payment details, check the site address and confirm that the responsible agency links to it. Thailand’s official e-Visa application belongs on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ portal. The portal’s e-Visa manuals and video guides can help you understand its application steps.

A private visa service may offer help for an additional fee, but that charge is separate from a government visa fee. Check the official portal or the relevant Thai embassy’s instructions for the required fee and payment method. If a site implies that its service charge is mandatory, verify that claim before paying.

Find local immigration details for Chiang Rai

Local guidance can help you check office locations, hours, and common services before making a trip. For practical reference, see Chiang Rai Immigration locations and services, then confirm current requirements with the Immigration Bureau or the office handling your case.

Government rules, forms, fees, and online services can change. Treat examples in this guide as starting points, and verify the latest instructions on the responsible agency’s website before applying or visiting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Use these quick answers to check the right route before you submit information, choose a form, or make a payment.

Is there one official website for all Thai government services?

No. There isn’t one English-language site that handles every Thai government task, because services are managed by separate agencies. Start by identifying the office responsible for your need, then follow its instructions and links to the relevant service.

How can I tell if a Thai government website is official?

Check that the agency name matches the service, then inspect the domain and contact details. You can also follow a link to the page from another government website. A polished design or government-style logo alone doesn’t confirm that a site is official.

Can I submit every government form in English?

No. Some agencies offer English guidance or translated forms, but the filing form or online service may be Thai-only. Before completing a document, confirm with the agency whether it is accepted for filing or provided only as a reference.

Where should I apply for a Thai visa online?

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs identifies the official Thailand e-Visa portal for online visa applications. An extension of stay is a separate process handled by Immigration, so use the agency that matches your situation.

What should I do if a government page looks outdated?

Check the page for a publication or update date, then look for a newer notice on the same agency website. If the instructions still seem unclear, contact the agency using details listed on its official site before acting. For a local example, review this Bangkok tourist visa extension guide and verify current requirements with Immigration.