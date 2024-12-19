Thailand Introduces New E-Visa System for 94 Countries

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that a comprehensive computerized e-visa system will be available globally starting January 1, 2025. 94 The e-visa will be available at 94 Royal Thai Embassies and Consulates.

The Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs, Worawut Pongprapapant, disclosed that his department has been working on the e-visa system for more than ten years to use technology to expedite Thailand’s visa application process.



He said that Thailand first launched the e-visa system in Beijing, China, in February 2019 before evolving it into a sticker-less visa system in September 2021.



Thailand’s visa application procedure has undergone a major modernization with the rollout of the new THAI E-VISA system. The system can be accessed at www.thaievisa.go.th and will be used at all 94 Royal Thai Embassies and Consulates-General.

E-Visa “3 A’s”

Mr. Worawut said the new e-visa systems are based on the “3A’s”: Apply Anywhere and Anytime. Travellers to Thailand will no longer have to wait in queues at embassies or present numerous hard copies of their documentation.

Alternatively, customers can apply online using a simplified method that improves security screening procedures by allowing real-time data interchange with pertinent organizations, such as the National Intelligence Agency and Immigration Bureau.

The system will provide online payment choices through a collaboration between Kasikorn Bank and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry strives to introduce global online payment capabilities over the next six months, while certain nations will first require applicants to provide proof of payment at Thai diplomatic posts.

“Travellers will be able to apply from anywhere outside of Thailand at their convenience, as the e-Visa system will be operational around the clock, regardless of holidays or office hours,” Worawut said.

60-Day Visa Exemptions

The scheme seeks to enhance Thailand’s standing as a top travel destination for tourists from other countries.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press conference on December 17, 2024, Worawut Pongprapapant, Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs (centre), explains the new THAI E-VISA system.

Officials explained that the current system, which permits visitors from 94 countries to enter the country for up to 60 days without a visa, will not change. However, the e-Visa system will manage other types of visas, such as work and student visas.

Officials have verified that travellers will receive their e-Visa copies by email, which they can display at airport check-in counters similar to traditional visa stickers but in digital format. This is in response to concerns raised by the aviation industry.

The program is in keeping with the government’s overarching plan to expedite visa procedures and increase Thailand’s allure as a major worldwide centre for travel, trade, and international interaction.

Source: Department of Consular Affairs

