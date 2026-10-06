Fatal Accident Chiang Mai: Drunk Driver Kills Street Sweeper

Last Updated on October 6, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG MAI – A devastating and fatal accident occurred in Chiang Mai during the early hours of Monday morning. A severely intoxicated driver crashed his vehicle into a 67-year-old female street sweeper while she worked. This heartbreaking tragedy took place near the historic city moat area before the sun even rose.

The hardworking victim was actively cleaning the public streets before dawn to prepare the busy city. She was a dedicated and reliable employee working for the Chiang Mai City Municipality for years. Sadly, she sustained massive injuries and tragically died at the scene of the violent car crash.

Key Takeaways

A 67-year-old municipal street sweeper died after being struck by a speeding vehicle early Monday morning.

The 48-year-old male driver recorded a shockingly high blood alcohol level of 172 mg% after testing.

This deadly accident occurred near the famous Chiang Mai city moat while coworkers watched in horror.

The Fatal Morning Accident

The deadly collision happened along Bunrueang Rit Road located right in the bustling Sri Phum area. The elderly sweeper was busy completing her daily morning street-cleaning tasks when the crash suddenly occurred. A speeding grey Toyota Yaris lost control and violently struck her without any warning at all.

The massive force of the unexpected impact trapped the helpless woman directly underneath the moving car. The speeding vehicle then dragged her fragile body along the paved roadway for a short distance. Horrified coworkers stood nearby and watched the entire nightmare unfold right before their very own eyes.

According to police, local rescue workers quickly arrived at the chaotic scene. They worked incredibly fast to free the trapped woman from underneath the heavy grey passenger vehicle. However, her physical injuries were simply too severe, and she passed away despite their best efforts.

Police Arrest the Drunk Driver

Local police officers quickly identified the reckless car driver as 48-year-old local resident Mr. Chumnat Maneesiri. First responders clearly noticed that he appeared heavily intoxicated while standing at the messy crash site. They immediately detained the driver for further official questioning and mandatory alcohol testing at the station.

At the main police station, investigating officers tested his blood alcohol level using a standard breathalyzer. The official breath test revealed a shocking and illegal alcohol concentration of exactly 172 mg%. This massive amount of alcohol is legally well above the strict driving limits set by law.

Police officer Pol. Lt. Col. Kroekchai Kitti is currently leading the ongoing investigation into this crash. The responsible driver now faces very serious legal charges for his highly reckless and deadly actions. A defense lawyer has already stepped in to formally request legal bail for the accused suspect.

Remembering the Hardworking Victim

Government authorities later officially identified the deceased victim as a woman named Ms. Somjit Jaaue. She was exactly 67 years old and served as a dedicated municipal street cleaning staff member. Her close friends and daily coworkers are deeply mourning her very sudden and completely unfair loss.

City street sweepers often work outdoors during the absolute darkest and most dangerous early morning hours. They face incredibly high physical risks from speeding cars and highly impaired drivers every single day. This terrible tragedy clearly highlights the urgent public need for much better road worker safety measures.

Drunk driving remains a very severe and deadly problem across many different parts of modern Thailand. Innocent human lives are lost far too often due to poor and completely selfish driver choices. Local community residents are actively calling for much stricter legal punishments to deter future drunk drivers.

Government officials urge all local motorists to always drive carefully, especially during the dark early mornings. Roadway visibility is very low, and essential city workers are highly vulnerable to sudden traffic accidents. Every single driver must share the public roads safely to help prevent this kind of heartbreak.

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