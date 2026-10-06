Flood Warning Apps for Thailand: Which One Does What

Last Updated on October 6, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Thailand’s floods can develop quickly, and one app may not cover every type of risk or location. An official alert, a weather forecast, and a river-level reading each tell you something different, so relying on a single source can leave gaps.

This guide compares Thailand’s official alerts, weather and water-monitoring apps, and local tools, then shows how to use them together. Start with Thailand water level data and monitoring to see how gauge readings can complement alerts. App features and availability can change, so check current app listings and agency updates before you rely on them.

Key Takeaways

Thailand’s flood warning apps cover different needs, so pair official alerts with weather forecasts and local water readings.

DDPM’s DPM Alert provides warning news and disaster information; DDPM’s SMS Alert sends risk-based messages to people in hazard areas.

The Thai Meteorological Department shares heavy-rain notices, forecasts, and observed weather data, but its weather alerts don’t replace evacuation instructions.

ThaiWater can help users check water conditions; review its current app listing to confirm available features.

App names and features can change, so verify the publisher and keep official agency updates accessible.

Flood Warning Apps for Thailand: Which Ones Work

Thailand’s flood tools provide different kinds of information. DDPM’s app carries official alerts, while monitoring services show rain and water conditions that can help you judge what may happen nearby.

THAI DISASTER ALERT sends official province-based warnings

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) runs THAI DISASTER ALERT, available for Android and iOS. Users can choose up to three provinces, which helps if you’re monitoring both home and travel destinations. Enable location access and notifications so the app can deliver relevant alerts.

Keep the coverage in perspective: a province-based alert is not a warning for your exact address or street. Check local authority updates when conditions worsen, and follow evacuation instructions. For emergency assistance, see Thailand’s flood response hotline.

ThaiWater helps you track rain, rivers, and reservoirs

The Hydro-Informatics Institute (HII) operates ThaiWater, a water-information platform that brings together rainfall, river and canal levels, reservoir data, storm tracks, and forecasts. It also shows critical water thresholds, so you can compare current readings with levels that may signal a greater risk. The My Area feature lets users monitor selected locations and receive alerts, though current alert delivery and app maintenance aren’t confirmed here.

ThaiWater is most useful for watching conditions develop, especially when heavy rain or rising levels appear in the wider area. Readings can help you prepare, but they don’t replace evacuation orders or instructions from local officials.

DPM Reporter and CheckWater add useful local information

DPM Reporter is a DDPM information and incident-reporting channel, distinct from THAI DISASTER ALERT’s warning role. CheckWater is associated with the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) and brings satellite information together with station and camera data. GISTDA’s flood risk mapping tools offer related context for checking broader conditions.

The available information doesn’t verify the current maintenance status of either tool or guarantee that they send push alerts. Check their current listings and agency channels before relying on them during an emergency.

TMD, Bangkok flood pages, and Google Flood Hub fill different gaps

The Thai Meteorological Department’s radar and Thai Weather help show where rain is moving. In Bangkok, Metropolitan Administration web pages provide rainfall measurements, canal levels, and road-flood sensor readings. These observations can add local detail, but they’re not the same as an evacuation notice.

Google Flood Hub offers basin-scale river flood forecasts, reported up to seven days ahead. It can help users assess wider river risk, but it isn’t a street-level warning or a Thai evacuation order. Windy can also provide supplementary weather views, but use official alerts and local instructions for decisions about safety.

Choose the right flood alert tools for your part of Thailand

The best flood warning app depends on the water risk near you. Heavy rain, river overflow, and urban drainage problems call for different information, so match each tool to your location and plans.

For river flooding, watch upstream rain and water levels

If you live near a river, check rainfall upstream as well as levels at nearby gauges. ThaiWater brings together rainfall, river readings, and reservoir information, helping you spot changes across the catchment rather than relying on conditions outside your window. Its readings are observations, so pair them with official warnings and local guidance. See ThaiWater’s rainfall and river data.

Google Flood Hub can add forecasts where it covers a location in Thailand, but coverage varies. Check the map for the river or area you care about, and treat a forecast as a planning aid, not an evacuation order. For example, people along Chiang Rai’s Kok River should watch upstream rainfall and gauge trends, then compare them with Kok River water monitoring in Chiang Rai.

For Bangkok, check road and canal conditions as well as rain

In Bangkok, intense rain can overwhelm drains and flood a road even when a major river forecast looks calm. Check the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s rain, canal, and road-flood monitoring pages, then review traffic cameras or road-condition dashboards before choosing a route. HII reports that Bangkok canal rainfall and water-level observations update every 15 minutes; these readings show current conditions, not advance warnings. The Bangkok road-flood monitoring system can help you check reported flood locations.

Use these tools close to departure and again if rain worsens. A route that was passable earlier may no longer be safe, especially for motorcycles or low-clearance vehicles.

For travel and family across provinces, set alerts for the places that matter

THAI DISASTER ALERT provides official disaster information by province. If your version of the app offers three province choices, reserve them for places where an alert could change your plans, such as home, work, and a relative’s location. Check the current THAI DISASTER ALERT app listing for available features.

When traveling, check the province you’re entering before you leave and keep notifications enabled. Official alerts provide broad guidance; local authorities and monitoring services can add detail about a specific river, road, or neighborhood.

Set up your phone before Thailand’s rainy season

A warning app helps only if its alerts reach you and you know what to check next. Before heavy rain arrives, review your phone settings, choose the places you need to monitor, and save key contacts.

Turn on location, notifications, and background access

Allow notifications for THAI DISASTER ALERT and any weather or water-monitoring apps you plan to use. Choose relevant provinces or saved locations in advance, such as home, work, or a destination on your route. If an app requests location access, review the options and enable the access needed for its alerts.

Check your phone’s battery and background-app settings, too. Power-saving modes can restrict background activity or delay notifications, so add alert apps to any allowed list if your phone offers one. Menu names vary by device, but you can usually find these controls under Notifications, Location, or Battery in Settings.

Test the setup on a normal day. Confirm that alerts are enabled and that you can open each app, rather than waiting until severe weather makes troubleshooting harder.

Build a simple two-source check

Pair one source for official warnings with another that shows changing weather or water conditions. For example, use THAI DISASTER ALERT for disaster notices, then check ThaiWater or Thai Meteorological Department radar for rainfall and local conditions. Each source answers a different question: has an authority issued a warning, and what is happening around the area?

In Bangkok, check BMA road and canal information before choosing a route. Recheck it close to departure if rain continues, since road conditions can change after an earlier update. Avoid driving through floodwater, even when a map or camera suggests the road is passable.

Save emergency contacts and keep a backup plan

Save DDPM’s 1784 hotline and LINE account @1784DDPM for assistance or incident reporting. Keep the Thai Meteorological Department’s 1182 weather hotline in your contacts as well. A Thailand flood emergency contact guide explains how to reach DDPM and share your location; Thai flood-response reporting also lists emergency channels.

Keep a charged power bank with your phone, and make sure you have mobile data available. If power or connectivity fails, agree on an offline meeting place with family or travel companions, and decide how you’ll check in without messaging apps.

Know what flood apps can miss, and what to do when risk rises

Flood apps help you spot changing conditions, but they cannot confirm what is happening on every street. Use forecasts, live observations, and official instructions for different purposes, and act on danger you can see.

A forecast or map is not a guarantee for your street

Province-level alerts can cover large areas, while basin forecasts estimate river risk across a wider watershed. Rain radar shows precipitation, and sensors report conditions at specific measurement points. Each gives useful context, but none guarantees that a particular road is clear or flooded.

Local flash floods and blocked drains can develop faster than an app updates. A gauge may also sit far from your neighborhood, and a reading from one location cannot describe every street nearby. Check the update time and location, then compare app information with local reports and conditions around you.

Use official instructions and local signs to make decisions

A forecast warns about what may happen; a sensor records what is happening at one point. An evacuation instruction tells people in a defined area what to do. Follow directions from local authorities, even if your app shows no alert or a map appears calm.

Treat rising water, strong currents, and road closures as serious warnings. Never walk or drive through floodwater, since depth, current, hidden drains, and damaged roads may be impossible to judge. If officials tell you to leave, move to the designated safe area using the route they recommend. Review Thailand flood evacuation steps and what to pack before an emergency.

Report an incident and ask for help through the right channel

DPM Reporter shares disaster information and incident reports, while DDPM’s 1784 hotline is a channel for reporting incidents or seeking assistance. These are not forecast apps, and an incident report does not replace an evacuation order. DDPM lists contact information through its official website. Its LINE account is commonly listed as @1784DDPM, but verify the account through DDPM’s current official channels before sharing personal details.

When you call or message, state your province, district, subdistrict, and nearest road or landmark. Describe what is happening, when it started, and whether anyone is trapped, injured, or needs help evacuating. Give a callback number and keep the message concise so responders can identify the location and need.

Frequently Asked Questions

Choosing flood information in Thailand comes down to what each source can tell you. These answers clarify where alerts help, where monitoring has limits, and which contact to use when you need assistance.

Which flood warning app should I install first in Thailand?

Install THAI DISASTER ALERT first for official province-based warnings. You can select up to three provinces, so include places where an alert could affect your plans. Then add a monitoring source suited to your area: ThaiWater for rainfall and water levels, or local road and canal updates if you’re in Bangkok.

Can THAI DISASTER ALERT warn me about flooding on my exact street?

The app’s published guidance describes alerts by selected province, not guaranteed coverage for a particular street or address. Check local conditions and follow instructions from district officials or emergency responders, even if the app shows no alert. In some areas, mobile networks may also carry cell broadcast flood warnings.

Is ThaiWater the same as a flood warning app?

ThaiWater offers water and weather information, including rainfall, river and canal levels, reservoirs, and forecasts. Its location features can help you monitor conditions near places you choose, but use it as a monitoring tool. It doesn’t replace evacuation instructions from local authorities.

Does Google Flood Hub show every kind of flood in Thailand?

No. Google Flood Hub focuses on river-flood forecasts, so its map may not show street flooding caused by intense rain, blocked drains, or other local drainage problems. Check local road and rainfall information as well, especially during a downpour.

What number should I call for flood help in Thailand?

Call DDPM’s 1784 hotline or contact its @1784DDPM LINE account for flood assistance and incident reports. The Thai Meteorological Department’s 1182 line handles weather enquiries and warnings, not general rescue requests. Share your province, district, and nearest landmark when asking for help.