Tech
Overwatch 2: Unlocking The Legendary Kiriko Skin
(CTN News) _ As Overwatch 2 nears its release, Blizzard is offering players the opportunity to unlock a legendary Kiriko skin early.
It was announced on Oct. 4 that Kiriko, known as the ninja hero and for her kitsune spirit, would be added to Overwatch 2.
If you already own a copy of, Kiriko will be unlocked instantly for free, while for those who do not own the game, Kiriko will be unlocked when you purchase the Season 1 Premium Battle Pass.
With a blue and white souvenir jacket, her legendary skin is known as Sukajan Kiriko. Here is how players can obtain this legendary Kiriko skin.
Overwatch 2: Unlocking Legendary Kiriko Skin
Earning the legendary skin should be relatively straightforward for those who watch Twitch. To begin, players must link their Twitch and Battle.net accounts.
Players are required to reconnect their accounts even if they have previously received Twitch drops for Overwatch. Follow these steps to accomplish this:
- Please log in to your Battle.net account.
- Go to the Battle.net Connections page.
- Follow the instructions by selecting Connect next to Twitch
To earn the legendary Kiriko skin, simply watch any stream in the Overwatch 2 category for a total of six hours after the accounts have been linked.
Due to the cumulative nature of this offer, it will only be available between Oct. 7 at 2:00 p.m. EDT and Oct. 16 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. PDT Time Zone
In addition, players must watch two hours of consecutive streams in the Overwatch 2 category on Twitch to earn a Razor Sharp Spray for Kiriko.
This must be completed between October 17 at 11:00 a.m. PDT and October 24 at 12:00 a.m. PDT. For another three hours, players are able to earn a Donut Weapon Charm.
Within 14 days of receiving the reward, it must be claimed in the drops inventory. You will receive the drops within 24 hours once you are logged into the region where you wish to receive them.
SEE ALSO:
Overwatch 2 Launch Twitch Drops: How To Get Them
In Genshin Impact, the Best Build is For Candace
Fortnite ‘Failed To Download Supervised Settings’ Fix