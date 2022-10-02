Tech
Overwatch 2 Launch Twitch Drops: How To Get Them
(CTN News) _ In celebration of the launch of Overwatch 2, Blizzard Entertainment has announced that players will have the opportunity to earn exclusive cosmetic items via Twitch Drops for free.
Here is a breakdown of how to obtain Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops during launch week.
Overwatch 2 Sukajan Kiriko Skin: How to obtain it
As with any Twitch Drop promotion, participants should ensure that their Twitch and Battle.net accounts are linked:
- Sign in to your Battle.net account
- Visit the Battle.net Connections page.
- Follow the instructions after clicking Connect next to Twitch
In October, players will have the opportunity to earn three items through Twitch Drops: a Legendary “Sukajan” Kiriko skin, a “Razor Sharp” spray for Kiriko, and a “Donut” weapon charm.
There will be two separate time windows in which you can earn the three rewards.
Twitch Drop No. 1 – Legendary Sukajan Kiriko
- Watch any Overwatch 2 stream on Twitch for six hours between Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time and Oct. 16 at 2:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
No. 2 Twitch Drop – Razor Sharp Kiriko Spray & Donut Weapon Charm
- Watch any Overwatch 2 stream on Twitch for two hours between Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time and Oct. 24 at 3 a.m. Eastern Time to earn the Razor Sharp Kiriko Spray. The Donut Weapon Charm can be earned by watching for three additional hours (five total).
With the Twitch app for Android or iOS, you can earn and claim drops from your PC or Mac web browser. However, Twitch apps for game consoles, smart TVs, and other TV apps do not support drops.
On Twitch, you can earn progress towards a drop on any Overwatch 2 channel. Without losing your progress, you can watch half an hour on one channel and then switch to another. Multitasking won’t help you earn progress faster.
After fulfilling the watch time requirements, you must claim the drop in Twitch’s Drops Inventory menu or on the channel you’re watching. If a Battle.net account has not been linked, Twitch Drop rewards will expire 14 days after they have been claimed.
If you claim a drop on Twitch, make sure you’re logged into an Overwatch 2 account related to the region you’d like to receive the items in, since Blizzard will deliver your items to the first region you log into.
When you unlock these items in OW2, they will be on your account regardless of which platform you play on.
SEE ALSO:
The Price of a 12.9-Inch iPad Pro With iPadOS 16 is Less Than 325 Euros Today
McDonald’s Will Release Happy Meals For Adults That Will Include Toys
Fortnite ‘Failed To Download Supervised Settings’ Fix