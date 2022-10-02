Tech
In Genshin Impact, the Best Build is For Candace
Candace’s best weapons in Genshin Impact
The best weapon for Candace will depend on whether you require more Energy Recharge or Max HP. Candace buffs your team with her Elemental Burst, so be sure that you can rely on her Energy Recharge.
In light of this, you might want to consider a Polearm that provides a large amount of Energy Recharge, such as the Favonius Lance or Prototype Starglitter for a free-to-play option.
Using the Black Tassel will further increase Candace’s Max HP if you have sufficient Energy Recharge through your artifacts.
There is only one polearm in the game that increases maximum HP. The Black Tassel is an easy to find three-star weapon that will be useful to those who wish to stack maximum HP levels.
Candace’s best artifacts in Genshin Impact
As a Support, Candace has many artifact options. Due to Candace’s low Elemental Burst DMG, we will want to make sure her buffing capabilities are as strong as possible.
Candace’s passive Celestial Dome of Sand increases DMG by 1,000 points for every 1,000 Max HP she has, so stack Max HP through your artifacts.
There is also a 2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate and the 2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith. Candace’s Max HP and Energy Recharge are balanced. Noblesse Oblige is always a good option that further increases your surrounding characters’ DMG.
Candace’s best Genshin Impact teams
In Normal Attacks, Candace increases Elemental DMG. Yun Jin fulfills a similar role and buffs all Normal Attack DMG. Candace, however, has a limited number of pairings.
With Candace, you can match her with Cyno, whose Elemental Burst transforms his Normal Attacks into Elemental damage. With Yoimiya, you can also pair her with her Elemental Skill.
