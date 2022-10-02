In Genshin Impact, the Best Build is For Candace

(CTN News) _ In Genshin Impact , Candace is one of the newest 4-star characters. Her Elemental DMG and Normal Attacks make her a natural fit with Cyno, the newest Electro character.

Candace’s passive talents can be boosted by building Max HP, so take advantage of her passive skills and stack as many Max HP as you can.

Candace’s best weapons in Genshin Impact

The best weapon for Candace will depend on whether you require more Energy Recharge or Max HP. Candace buffs your team with her Elemental Burst, so be sure that you can rely on her Energy Recharge. In light of this, you might want to consider a Polearm that provides a large amount of Energy Recharge, such as the Favonius Lance or Prototype Starglitter for a free-to-play option. Using the Black Tassel will further increase Candace’s Max HP if you have sufficient Energy Recharge through your artifacts. There is only one polearm in the game that increases maximum HP. The Black Tassel is an easy to find three-star weapon that will be useful to those who wish to stack maximum HP levels. Candace’s best artifacts in Genshin Impact