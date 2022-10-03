Health; Sleeping With Your Phone Is Harmful To Your Health

Health
I’m not your mom. It’s not my place to tell you what to do. Please consider some peer-reviewed research. Data suggests your phone may be to blame for difficulty falling asleep, insomnia, or staying awake during the day.
Using electronic devices at bedtime is associated with poorer sleep quality and quantity, as well as daytime sleepiness. When your phone is nearby, you sleep less deeply and for shorter periods of time.
It affects your thinking. This occurred despite not using their phones in bed. Even cell phones can disrupt sleep.
Sleep and phones: The perfect match
Preteens lose eight to nine hours of sleep each week. It is one of the first studies to examine how sites like TikTok and Instagram are driving a “fear of missing out” in children among their peers.
The social environment has shifted away from school grounds to our children’s bedrooms, where it’s open 24/7.
Depressed people lack sleep. Teenagers who use social media before bedtime have trouble sleeping, which is strongly linked to depression.
Teenagers lying awake on their phones at night end up losing sleep, resulting in more depressive symptoms. Lower academic performance may result.
What’s the solution?
Businesses have developed nighttime settings for phones to address these concerns. The iPhone Night Shift mode, however, did not improve sleep quality among 167 participants, according to research.
Sleeping without Night Shift resulted in better quality than without it. Samsung’s Bedtime Mode, for instance, wouldn’t perform much better given these findings.
Monitor your smartphone use with Digital Wellbeing. Several apps can also alert you when you’ve spent too much time using them. Our health must benefit from technology.
