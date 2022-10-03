(CTN News) _ More than half (48%) of respondents sleep Health with their phones nearby. Many respondents who answered “No” still leave their phones on a nightstand nearby or beside their beds.

Unfortunately, neither case is good for your health. Adolescents and adults alike should avoid keeping their phones near their beds.

It affects your thinking. This occurred despite not using their phones in bed. Even cell phones can disrupt sleep.

Using electronic devices at bedtime is associated with poorer sleep quality and quantity, as well as daytime sleepiness. When your phone is nearby, you sleep less deeply and for shorter periods of time.

I’m not your mom. It’s not my place to tell you what to do. Please consider some peer-reviewed research. Data suggests your phone may be to blame for difficulty falling asleep, insomnia, or staying awake during the day.

We open our smartphones first thing in the morning and last thing before we go to bed. This habitual pattern is detrimental to our mental and physical health, as well as our sleep hygiene.

Children’s biopsychosocial development and mental and physical health depend on sleep. Mobile media and portable devices impact sleep quality.

Preteens lose eight to nine hours of sleep each week. It is one of the first studies to examine how sites like TikTok and Instagram are driving a “fear of missing out” in children among their peers.

The social environment has shifted away from school grounds to our children’s bedrooms, where it’s open 24/7.

Depressed people lack sleep. Teenagers who use social media before bedtime have trouble sleeping, which is strongly linked to depression.

Teenagers lying awake on their phones at night end up losing sleep, resulting in more depressive symptoms. Lower academic performance may result.

What’s the solution?