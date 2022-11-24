Hyperkin Introduces New Original Xbox 360 Controller Replica

(CTN NEWS) – Hyperkin is re-releasing the iconic Xbox 360 controller for modern Xbox consoles and PCs, but it has disappointing shortcomings.

This new controller, called the Hyperkin Xenon, looks like a near-perfect replica of the Xbox 360 controller, but it also has some modern touches.

The controller features a share button, which was absent in the original, and a 3.5mm audio port for headphones and headsets.

There are a couple of drawbacks, unfortunately. Due to the lack of wireless capability, the controller must always be connected via USB.

Also, it isn’t compatible with the original Xbox 360, which is understandable but would’ve been nice.

In addition, it doesn’t seem to support the Xbox 360’s ring of light, a four-segment LED circle around the Xbox button on the controller that indicates the player position the controller is assigned.

Xbox Series consoles aren’t limited to four players like the 360 was – but it is an iconic part of the design that’s missing from the new controller.

So far, that’s all we know about the Hyperkin Xenon. So far, the company has remained silent on the finer details.

We don’t know much about pricing, release dates, or even when we’ll find out more.

Today, 17 years ago, the #Xbox360 launched to much acclaim. Now announcing the Xenon, a replica of the official #Xbox 360 Controller – licensed with Designed for Xbox – for Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/Windows 10|11 PCs. Full circle. Back in control. Details to come!#Keep05Alive pic.twitter.com/3ElNhLNdrN — Hyperkin (@Hyperkin) November 22, 2022

We know it exists, it’s coming, and it will be officially licensed for use on Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Windows 10 and 11 PCs.

Hyperkin hasn’t brought back a classic Xbox controller for the first time. In 2018, the company released a modernized version of the original Xbox Duke controller.

In addition to being wired-only, it had a very attractive LCD screen on the front with an animated Xbox logo.

Microsoft offered Sony a 10-year Call of Duty deal to quell concerns that the company would make the series exclusive to Xbox.

Despite Microsoft’s promise to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for as long as possible, the 10-year offer should keep it on the platform until the end of the console generation.

Microsoft is also developing an Xbox streaming console years away from release. Xbox Game Pass’ cloud streaming technology would enable players to stream games from the internet using the console’s HDMI port.

However, the cost of production is too high right now, despite the hardware being more or less finalized.

