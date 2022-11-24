Connect with us

Tech

Hyperkin Introduces New Original Xbox 360 Controller Replica
Advertisement

Tech

Apple Watch Series 7 Is On Sale This Black Friday For $120 Off

Tech

Zoom Shares Plunge 90% from Peak as Pandemic boom fades

Tech

Black Friday TV Deals 2022

Tech

Tumblr To Support ActivityPub, Powering Mastodon & Other Apps

Fifa World Cup Tech

FIFA World Cup 2022: Chinese Tech Firms Offer Metaverse Experiences

Tech Business

FTX Group Bankruptcy Filing Shows $1.24 Billion In Cash

Tech

Volcanism May Have Turned Venus Into An Acidic Hot Spot

Tech

Twitter To Hold Off On Relaunching Blue Check Verification

Tech

Zoom Cut its Annual Revenue Forecast on Slow Online Business, as Internet Business Declines

Tech

Singapore Police Warn Investors Against FTX Phishing Scams

Tech

LG Launches 27-inch Gaming Monitor With 240Hz UltraGear OLED

Tech

Twitter France's Head Resigns Amid Layoffs Saying "It's Over"

Tech

New iQOO Neo 7 SE Poster Leaks; Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Rumors

Tech

Intel Unveils The First Ever Real-Time DeepFake Detector

Tech

It's THE Black Friday Deal At €399 For a 55-Inch QLED TV (HDMI 2.1)

Tech

Artemis 1 Orion Spacecraft Flies By The Moon With a Crucial Engine Burn

Tech

Extract data from PDF operator parameters

Tech

How Can Your Shopify Store Be Made Faster?

Tech

Extract Data from PDF Operator Parameters

Tech

Hyperkin Introduces New Original Xbox 360 Controller Replica

Published

33 mins ago

on

Hyperkin Introduces New Original Xbox 360 Controller Replica

(CTN NEWS) – Hyperkin is re-releasing the iconic Xbox 360 controller for modern Xbox consoles and PCs, but it has disappointing shortcomings.

This new controller, called the Hyperkin Xenon, looks like a near-perfect replica of the Xbox 360 controller, but it also has some modern touches.

The controller features a share button, which was absent in the original, and a 3.5mm audio port for headphones and headsets.

There are a couple of drawbacks, unfortunately. Due to the lack of wireless capability, the controller must always be connected via USB.

Also, it isn’t compatible with the original Xbox 360, which is understandable but would’ve been nice.

In addition, it doesn’t seem to support the Xbox 360’s ring of light, a four-segment LED circle around the Xbox button on the controller that indicates the player position the controller is assigned.

Xbox Series consoles aren’t limited to four players like the 360 was – but it is an iconic part of the design that’s missing from the new controller.

So far, that’s all we know about the Hyperkin Xenon. So far, the company has remained silent on the finer details.

We don’t know much about pricing, release dates, or even when we’ll find out more.

We know it exists, it’s coming, and it will be officially licensed for use on Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Windows 10 and 11 PCs.

Hyperkin hasn’t brought back a classic Xbox controller for the first time. In 2018, the company released a modernized version of the original Xbox Duke controller.

In addition to being wired-only, it had a very attractive LCD screen on the front with an animated Xbox logo.

Hyperkin Introduces New Original Xbox 360 Controller Replica

The Hyperkin Duke controller recreated the first Xbox controller, which was largely thought to be uncomfortable and unwieldy. Picture: Hyperkin

Microsoft offered Sony a 10-year Call of Duty deal to quell concerns that the company would make the series exclusive to Xbox.

Despite Microsoft’s promise to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for as long as possible, the 10-year offer should keep it on the platform until the end of the console generation.

Microsoft is also developing an Xbox streaming console years away from release. Xbox Game Pass’ cloud streaming technology would enable players to stream games from the internet using the console’s HDMI port.

However, the cost of production is too high right now, despite the hardware being more or less finalized.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Tumblr To Support ActivityPub, Powering Mastodon & Other Apps

FIFA World Cup 2022: Chinese Tech Firms Offer Metaverse Experiences

FTX Group Bankruptcy Filing Shows $1.24 Billion In Cash
Related Topics:
Continue Reading