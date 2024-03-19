Connect with us

NVIDIA AI Developer Conference Kicks Off With New Chips Introduction
Salman Ahmad

Published

3 hours ago

on

NVIDIA AI Developer Conference Kicks Off With New Chips Introduction

(CTN News) – A keynote address by NVIDIA (NVDA.O)’s Chief Executive Jensen Huang on Monday kicked off the company’s annual developer conference.

Huang focused on new product announcements by the company’s artificial intelligence semiconductor powerhouse.

It will be interesting to see whether Nvidia’s new chip and software announcements at GTC 2024 will be capable of maintaining its leadership position as the dominant seller of the tools necessary to fuel the recent frenzy around artificial intelligence that has occurred in the last year.

Despite the fact that Nvidia dominates the market for AI chips for data centers, it captured roughly 80% of the market last year.

As rivals like Intel (INTC.O), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O), debut new products into the market in 2024, Nvidia’s market share is expected to drop several percentage points in the coming years.

It is expected that Huang will be able to announce the next generation of artificial intelligence processors to be released by the company. In comparison to the predecessor of the B100 chip, the H100, it is expected that the B100 will provide significant improvements over its predecessor.

Although Nvidia is widely known as a chip designer, it also has a swath of software products that it has built over the years, and Huang is expected to unveil some of those products on Monday in addition to a number of other new products.

Nvidia announced earlier this year that its software and services business had grown to $1 billion in annual revenue by the end of the company’s last fiscal year, an increase of 30 percent.

For the first time since 2019, GTC is being held in person by the Santa Clara, California-based company this year, marking the first time since 2019.

This event is expected to attract approximately 16,000 people, which is about double what it attracted last time.

A Silicon Valley hockey arena will host Huang’s keynote address. It is scheduled to take place at 1:00 p.m. local time (2000 GMT), which is one of the largest venues the company has secured to hold an event of this nature.

