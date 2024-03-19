WhatsApp Introduces A New Online Payment Method

(CTN News) – In an update to its 2.24.7.3 update, WhatsApp announced the addition of a new feature that will provide an easy and convenient solution to its users for making or receiving online payments by adding a QR code scanner to the Unified Payment Interface (UPI).

There had been initial assumptions that this feature would be developed with the intention of improving both convenience and accessibility to the users to be able to easily share their QR codes, however, the features would be different, and its functionality would be different.

As a result of the new feature of Meta’s instant WhatsApp messaging app, its users can now easily scan any UPI QR code from their chat lists. This will enable them to securely send and receive money from other people and send it to friends.

Having the WhatsApp QR code scanning feature integrated directly into the chat list eliminates the need to navigate through multiple screens to make payments. Users no longer have to follow several steps to make them, as WABetaInfo.com reports.

Besides saving time, this process enhances the overall user experience, transforming the whole scanning experience into a more intuitive experience, according to the company.

Currently, the WhatsApp QR code scanning feature of WhatsApp beta for Android is only available to a small number of beta testers who have installed the latest updates from the Google Play Store that enable people to scan QR codes, and will be rolled out to more people over the next few days.

