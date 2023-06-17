Connect with us

Facebook And Instagram Are Experiencing Global Outages Again
Chrome Also Breaks With Windows 11 KB5027231

Microsoft Has Achieved A Record Value Of $2.6 Trillion

OpenAI Has Updated GPT-4 With New Features

Did Your Spotify Account Get Hacked? What You Need To Do

Top Liquidity Providers: Unleashing Trading Potential with Enhanced Liquidity

Think Twice Before Removing Glance: Your Gateway to Virtual Tickets for Live Shows and Concerts

Activision And Microsoft Ask The FTC Judge For A Quick Schedule

In Southeast Asia, TikTok Invests Billions In E-Commerce

Twitch's New 'Partner Plus' Program Pays Streamers 70% Of Subscriptions

Liquidity Aggregator: Connecting Traders to Enhanced Trading Opportunities

Forex Aggregator: Streamlining Trading with Improved Liquidity Solutions

OpenAI's Transformative Influence on Thailand in 2023

The Chief Scientist Of Meta Declares Generative AI Obsolete

Music Streaming Service Spotify Faces $5 Million Fine For Data Law Breach

Password Managers: What They Are And How To Choose 1

The Next Generation: iPhone 15 Pro Max Rumored Specs, Design, Pricing, and More

Where To Start With Online Advertising

AWS Faces Outage Impacting Major Websites

YouTube's New Streaming-Focused Partner Program Targets Twitch

Published

37 seconds ago

on

Facebook And Instagram Are Experiencing Global Outages Again

(CTN News) – In the early hours of Saturday morning, both Facebook and Instagram were experiencing outages as the platforms failed to load. Additionally, Instagram stories were showing an error message while being loaded on the platform.

A number of users reported that WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger also were not working for them, as they could not send or receive messages.

We’re aware that some of you might be experiencing issues with Instagram (Instagram) at the moment. We’re working hard to resolve these issues as soon as possible. I apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” Instagram said in a tweet.

It took over two hours for the outage to be resolved after it lasted for a couple of hours.

There were spikes in the amount of website outages detected by the downdetector, which is a website outage detection service.

As a result of a technical issue that negatively impacted services earlier this month, thousands of users globally, including in India, were briefly unable to access Instagram.

The Twitter community has taken to reporting the problems they were having with the app, including posting memes and GIFs to express their frustration.

In May, Instagram came back to life after being down for more than an hour as some users experienced errors stating that the app couldn’t refresh and the website went blank for some users as a result.

There are some people across the globe who are having trouble accessing Instagram as a result of a technical issue, according to a company spokesperson.

This month, Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp also suffered a global outage, including an outage in India, during the first week of the month.

WhatsApp was experiencing some issues on mobile devices, as well as desktop devices, for some users. The platform was not working on some devices, while others had issues sending and downloading media.

There was an issue with WhatsApp’s server-side in January of this year which prevented it from updating the privacy setting “who can see when I am online” globally on iOS due to a server-side issue.

