(CTN News) – As one of Apple’s versatile products the MacBook Features series is one of the most powerful laptops available on the market.

Here are a few key features of the MacBook Air that you should be taking advantage of, regardless of whether you spend a little more on a lightweight MacBook Features Air or spend a lot more on a portable powerhouse like the MacBook Pro.

The battery life of the MacBook Features is all-day long

It became evident that battery life improved dramatically when Apple ditched Intel processors in favor of its own Apple Silicon processors like the M1 and M2.

In comparison with the 2019 MacBook Pro, the 16-inch 2021 MacBook Features Pro lasted around a third longer as a result of the updated M1 processor, while the first MacBook Air with the M1 processor ran about a third longer as a result of the upgraded processor.

A laptop speaker with the finest sound quality in its class

In my opinion, the MacBook Pro still has some of the most impressive laptop speakers on the market (if not the finest). With Apple’s 2021 product refresh, the company added a depth to the bass response that few other models can match, further improving on already-impressive results.

Having them right in front of you makes them sound incredible. If you need to fill a room with music, they can fill it just as effectively as many portable Bluetooth speakers if the need arises.

Playback of HDR content on a bright display

It is rumored that the MacBook Features Pro 2021 14-1/4-inch and 16-1/4-inch models will be equipped with a beautiful mini-LED display that can outperform many modern TVs in terms of brightness.

When watching HDR10, Dolby Vision, or HDR videos you’ve shot yourself on an iPhone, prepare to be dazzled by its peak brightness of 1600 nits. This is when viewing HDR10, Dolby Vision, or HDR videos you’ve shot yourself on an iPhone.

Fast charging for the MacBook

As with all MacBook Pro models, the 14-inch and 16-inch models all support fast charging, as do the M2 MacBook Air models, provided you use a charger of sufficient strength to charge them.

The 67w charger that comes with the MacBook Features Pro in the box isn’t good enough if you are using an M1 Pro with an 8-core CPU. Instead you will need Apple’s 96w USB-C adapter, which is compatible with all USB-C devices.

Charge and power over USB-C

New 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) and M2 MacBook Features Air (2022) models reintroduce MagSafe. Using a strong magnet, you can hold your power cable in place while charging (saving your laptop from damage if you catch it).

Mirror your screen with Airplay

Using AirPlay, you can mirror your screen or output video and audio wirelessly to a device. Using your MacBook as an AirPlay receiver, you can display photos, videos, or whatever is on your screen anywhere.

MacOS Trackpad Gestures

Trackpad gestures greatly benefit macOS. Using Apple’s Magic Trackpad becomes second nature after some practice, even for desktop Mac owners. You can zoom and rotate with two fingers, use three (or four) fingers to switch spaces, trigger Mission Control or App Expose with three fingers, and quickly reveal the desktop by spreading three fingers and your thumb.

Media encoders

All 2021 MacBook Pro models include hardware-accelerated H.264, HEVC, ProRes, and ProRes RAW playback. Compared to the M1 Pro, the M1 Max has two hardware encode and decode engines and two ProRes encode and decode engines.

SD Card Reader (MacBook Pro): Access Media or Expand Storage

Photographers and videographers will be delighted to know that the 2021 MacBook Features Pro models feature SD card readers. With a card reader, you can access media stored on SD cards (or microSD cards with an adapter).

VM Windows

Windows can run on any Mac, not just MacBook and Apple Silicon models. The feature is so helpful that I had to mention it. Windows on ARM now supports most 64-bit x86 applications.

With Parallels Desktop 18, you can download Windows and set everything up easily. Even Windows apps can run in windowed mode alongside macOS software if compatibility is all you need.

