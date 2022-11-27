Connect with us

Tech

Falcon 9 Rocket Launches Dragon Cargo Capsule Into Space
Advertisement

Tech

Huawei Connected Watch With Headphone Storage Is In The Works

Tech

Christmas Lights Cost a Lot To Run, Here's How To Cut The Bill In Half

Tech

Cyber Monday Treadmill Deals: ProForm, Amazon, NordicTrack 2022

Tech

Google Claims 60% Of The Internet Contains Duplicate Content

Tech

WhatsApp Data of Over 500 Million Users for Sale

Tech

Get The Mavic 3 Drone For $350 Off This Black Friday

Tech

240Hz OLED Gaming Monitors Over 40 Inches Are On The Way

Tech

Lego Guardians Of The Galaxy Advent Calendar Is Up To 47% Off

Tech Business

Foxconn Protest Risks iPhone Shipments, Harming Apple Shares

Business Tech

Elon Musk Claims Twitter To Launch New 'Verified' Color-Coded Scheme Next Week

Tech

WhatsApp May Introduce Screen Lock For its Desktop Users

Tech

Integration of ICTBroadcast and Dialog flow, Interact with Your Consumers Wisely

Business Tech

How to Work with an Outsourced Freelance Tester?

Tech

Skullcandy's Indy ANC Bluetooth Earbuds Are $50 During Black Friday

Tech

What's the Best Plate Lookup Tool by VIN in 2022

Tech

The Robot Vacuum Is The One Thing I Would Buy On Black Friday

Tech Business

Apple Maker Foxconn Apologizes For Hiring Error At COVID-hit China Plant

Tech Science

ESA Appoints The World's 1st Disabled Astronaut

Tech

Blockchain Facts Everyone Needs To Know

Tech

Falcon 9 Rocket Launches Dragon Cargo Capsule Into Space

Published

4 hours ago

on

Falcon 9 Rocket Launches Dragon Cargo Capsule Into Space

(CTN NEWS) – Falcon 9 – After weather forced the cancellation of a launch attempt earlier in the week, SpaceX launched a Dragon cargo ship Saturday carrying roughly four tonnes of supplies and experiments for the International Space Station.

At 2:20 EST, a Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Kennedy Space Center (1920 GMT).

Due to rain and cloud cover at the Florida spaceport, SpaceX postponed Tuesday’s first launch attempt for the resupply mission.

To wait for the following launch window on Saturday, the Falcon 9 rocket remained on the Kennedy launch pad.

Because the Federal Aviation Administration wants to guarantee that the airspace is open for commercial airline traffic.

SpaceX could not fly the cargo mission during the Thanksgiving holiday, a time of high travel volume in the United States.

Following a safe launch on Saturday, the Cargo Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to connect with the Harmony module of the International Space Station at 7:30 a.m. EST (1230 GMT) on Sunday.

The pressurized cabin of the Dragon spacecraft will be filled with goods as astronauts aboard the space station unlock hatches and start unpacking.

Nine Merlin engines producing 1.7 million pounds of thrust propelled the Falcon 9 rocket as it descended over the Kennedy Space Center’s downrange in the northeast.

Approximately two and a half minutes into the mission, the rocket shut down its first-stage booster.

Allowing it to descend and land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean about 186 miles (300 km) downrange and seven and a half minutes after launch.

On the CRS-26 mission, the rocket with tail number B1076 completed its first space flight.

Twelve minutes after liftoff, the brand-new Dragon spacecraft began its ascent to the International Space Station by separating from the upper stage of the Falcon 9.

At T-minus 35 minutes, SpaceX’s launch team started packing super-chilled, densified kerosene and liquid oxygen propellants into the 215-foot-tall (65-meter) Falcon 9 vehicle.

They were positioned inside a firing room at a launch control centre at Kennedy.

Falcon 9 Rocket Launches Dragon Cargo Capsule Into Space

During the final hour of the countdown, helium pressurant also poured into the rocket.

The Merlin main engines of the Falcon 9 underwent “chill down,” or thermal conditioning for flight, in the final seven minutes before liftoff. The guidance and range safety systems aboard the Falcon 9 were also set up for takeoff.

Astronauts at the space station will unlock hatches and unpack supplies, experiments, and other equipment stashed within the pressurized compartment of the Dragon spacecraft after the new cargo capsule has docked.

The reusable capsule will depart from the space station at the end of the mission, carrying many tonnes of supplies, and will land with the help of a parachute off the coast of Florida in mid-January.

Two new ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays, or iROSA modules, to modernize the space station’s power system are among the payloads in the Dragon spacecraft.

The additional roll-out arrays, which will supplement the power generated by the station’s original solar arrays, will be installed and deployed by astronauts on board the station next month.

Falcon 9 Rocket Launches Dragon Cargo Capsule Into Space1

Between 2000 and 2009, the current solar array wings were carried into orbit on shuttle missions. The solar panels are coiled up on spools during the launch to resemble yoga mats.

The spools will be moved to attachment locations on the lab’s left- and right-side solar power trusses by the space station’s robotic arm after being unbolted from their mounting posts inside the Dragon spacecraft’s rear cargo area.

The roll-out solar panels will extend to cover a portion of the current arrays.

After the first two iROSA units were introduced in 2021, this pair was released. Next year, a SpaceX resupply flight will launch the last two roll-out solar panels.

Other items on the CRS-26 mission include experiments to see how well dwarf tomatoes grow in space, a portable hand-held microscope to help astronauts take pictures of their blood samples for medical purposes.

And a technology demonstration to gather information on building flexible structures in space.

RELATED CTN NEWS: 

Huawei Connected Watch With Headphone Storage Is In The Works

Google Claims 60% Of The Internet Contains Duplicate Content

WhatsApp Data of Over 500 Million Users for Sale
Related Topics:
Continue Reading