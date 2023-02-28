Motorola Defy Satellite Link: A Quick Guide

Few smartphones offer satellite communication, but other devices can support emergency capability thanks to the Motorola Defy Satellite Link, a little Bluetooth dongle.

Only a small number of gadgets have satellite connectivity as of yet. The list has expanded with the inclusion of the recently unveiled Cat S75 and Motorola Defy 2 smartphones in addition to the iPhone 14 series.

In addition, Qualcomm said that Snapdragon Satellite would be offered across the board with its Snapdragon portfolio.

Motorola Defy Satellite Link: Functions

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link is a compact, tough Bluetooth gadget with a remote-like design.

It connects any smartphone (Android or iOS) to Bullitt’s satellite messaging service and is referred to be an “advanced satellite hotspot device” made in collaboration with Bullitt.

If cellular or Wi-Fi access is lost, customers can still contact their loved ones or call for help. Connected gadgets can send and receive messages over satellite thanks to the Bullitt Satellite Messenger.

Users Must Purchase A Service Package

The Motorola Defy Satellite Connection requires an iOS device running iOS 14 or newer or an Android smartphone running Android 10 or later to function.

The gadget pairs successfully using Bluetooth 5.1, and the next step is to download the Bullitt Satellite Messenger program to enable message sending.

Direct connections to geostationary satellites thousands of miles above the planet are made when the device is turned on. Connecting to a satellite should be simpler and faster while standing outside under a clear sky.

A connection is established when an LED indicator on the device illuminates.

Users can send messages using the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app once the smartphone is connected. But they also have to buy a service package.

The introductory price for the plans is $4.99 per month for 30 texts. Emergency response centers can be accessed by all plans around-the-clock.

Delivered messages are received like regular SMS messages, but receivers must install the app to reply. They do not need to buy a plan if they have mobile data or a Wi-Fi connection.

There is only a fee when messages are sent over satellite, so both parties can continue texting using the app, provided they have an internet connection.

Motorola Defy Satellite Link users can also call emergency services by pressing the SOS key, even if they are disconnected from their phones or have low battery power.

A MediaTek chipset powers the device, including a day-long-lasting 600mAh battery and supporting USB-C charging. It is MIL-810 certified for durability and has an IP68 dust and water protection rating.

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link, which costs $99, will be accessible through foreign merchants in the second quarter of 2023.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Top 8 Best Chromebook Photoshop Alternatives In 2023