10 Foods High in Prebiotics To Relieve Constipation
24 mins ago

(CTN News) – Anybody interested in their health should know the term “prebiotics.” Dietary fibers, known as prebiotics, are not broken down in the upper gastrointestinal system. But will go through the big intestine instead.

Following digestion, it becomes food for healthy bacteria. Make the microbiome—the interdependence and interaction between human and microbial cells—strong.

Prebiotics are good for your health. It will energize activity and encourage the development of beneficial microbes like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria.

Reduces constipation by facilitating more effective meal absorption in the intestines.

High Prebiotic Foods

A diet rich usually consists of fruits and vegetables

  1. garlic
  2. onion
  3. spring onions
  4. Japanese leek
  5. asparagus
  6. Radicio (Purple Cabbage)
  7. cabbage
  8. avocado
  9. foreigner
  10. banana
  11. apple

Caution When Eating Foods

Health care and assist with excretion. Prebiotics will reduce quantity when heated, so eat these foods raw or with the least heat possible.

And if consumed and discovered to have gas or diarrhoea after consuming foods high in prebiotics, one should wait for the digestive system to return to balance before gradually resuming the consumption of prebiotic meals.

