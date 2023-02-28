10 Foods High in Prebiotics To Relieve Constipation

(CTN News) – Anybody interested in their health should know the term “prebiotics.” Dietary fibers, known as prebiotics, are not broken down in the upper gastrointestinal system. But will go through the big intestine instead.

Following digestion, it becomes food for healthy bacteria. Make the microbiome—the interdependence and interaction between human and microbial cells—strong.

Prebiotics are good for your health. It will energize activity and encourage the development of beneficial microbes like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria.

Reduces constipation by facilitating more effective meal absorption in the intestines.

High Prebiotic Foods

A diet rich usually consists of fruits and vegetables

garlic onion spring onions Japanese leek asparagus Radicio (Purple Cabbage) cabbage avocado foreigner banana apple

Caution When Eating Foods

Health care and assist with excretion. Prebiotics will reduce quantity when heated, so eat these foods raw or with the least heat possible.

And if consumed and discovered to have gas or diarrhoea after consuming foods high in prebiotics, one should wait for the digestive system to return to balance before gradually resuming the consumption of prebiotic meals.

