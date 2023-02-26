How to Screenshot on Macbook? Step-by-Step Guide

On your Mac, you can snap screenshots by using numerous keyboard shortcuts. The files have been saved to your desktop.

To copy and paste a screenshot anywhere, such as an email or another device, hold down the Control key while pressing the other keys. To duplicate the entire screen, for example, press Shift-Command-Control-3.

Action Shortcut Capture the entire screen Press Shift-Command-3. Capture a portion of the screen Press Shift-Command-4, then move the crosshair pointer to where you want to start the screenshot. Press the mouse or trackpad button, drag over the area you want to capture, then release the mouse or trackpad button. Capture a window or the menu bar. Press Shift-Command-4, then press the Space bar. Move the camera pointer over the window or the menu bar to highlight it, then click. Capture a menu and menu items. Open the menu, press Shift-Command-4, then drag the pointer over the menu items you want to capture. Open Screenshot Press Shift-Command 5. Capture the Touch Bar Press Shift-Command-6.

These keyboard shortcuts can be customized under Keyboard options. Choose Apple menu > System Settings, then click Keyboard in the sidebar, Keyboard Shortcuts on the right, and Screenshots. (You might have to scroll below.)

Screenshots and screen recordings are stored as.png and.mov files, respectively. The filenames start with “Screenshot” or “Screen Recording,” including the date and time.

Certain apps, such as DVD Player, may not allow you to photograph windows.

