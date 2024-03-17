Meta’s Investigation Into The Sale Of Illicit Drugs: Report

(CTN News) – Meta is under investigation by US authorities for its role in drug illicit sales, according to a report published by The Daily on Saturday.

American business daily reported, citing documents and sources close to the case, that prosecutors in Virginia are investigating whether the company’s social media platforms facilitate and profit from illegal drug sales.

It is believed that prosecutors have requested records on “violent drug content on Meta’s platforms and/or the sale of drugs illegally through Meta’s platforms,” according to copies of subpoenas reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

According to a report in the paper, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been assisting in the investigation.

In a statement to the Journal, Meta said that it “proactively cooperates” with law enforcement in order to combat the sale of illicit drugs, and that “the sale of illicit drugs goes against our policies.”

The company also stressed that it is committed to finding and removing any content related to illicit drugs.

The FDA and Meta did not respond to AFP’s request for comment on Saturday morning when we contacted them.

As Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, announced on Friday that the company had joined forces with the US State Department, the United Nations, as well as Snapchat to disrupt the sale of synthetic drugs online and to educate users about the risks associated with them by disrupting the sale of synthetic drugs.

In his article on the X website, Clegg wrote that there is no doubt that the opioid crisis is one of the most important public health issues of our time that requires the attention of every member of society in the US.

It is estimated that 700,000 people will die of opioid overdoses in the United States between 1999 and 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

SEE ALSO:

What Can You Expect At NVIDIA’s Biggest Conference Ever?