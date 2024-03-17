Connect with us

Tech

Meta's Investigation Into The Sale Of Illicit Drugs: Report
Advertisement

Tech

What Can You Expect At NVIDIA's Biggest Conference Ever?

Tech

"OpenAI's Figure 1", An Innovative Humanoid Robot, Is Revealed

Tech

Adobe Stocks Fall As Downbeat Forecasts Worry Investors

Tech

WhatsApp Continues To Attempt To Become An Instagram Competitor

Tech

Intel Has Halted Italian Investment, Minister Says

Tech

Foxconn Sees Huge Demand For AI Servers In 2024, Citing Apple Supplier

Tech

Intel Survived Huawei's Efforts To Halt Sales To It

Tech

In Europe, Apple Retreats In Its Fight To Defend The App Store

Tech

TrendzGuruji.me: Unveiling the World of Tech Awareness

Tech

Boosted By AI Demand, Oracle's Cloud Business Is On The Rise

Tech

More Than 15,000 Roku Streaming Accounts Have Been Breached

Tech

Google's AI Chatbot Gemini Can't Answer Global Election Questions

Tech

PayPal Partners With iWallet To Offer Flexible Payment Options

Tech

Microsoft Software Used By EU Commission Violates Privacy Rules, Says Watchdog

Tech

Airbnb Listings Cannot Have Indoor Security Cameras

Tech

Apple Will Unveil A 'Game Changer' Button On The iPhone 16

Tech

Reddit Plans To Raise $6.4 Billion In Its Much-Anticipated IPO

Tech

Authors Sue NVIDIA Over AI Usage Of Copyrighted Works

Tech

Spotify's Non-Film Tracks Have Caught Indians' Attention

Tech

Meta’s Investigation Into The Sale Of Illicit Drugs: Report

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Meta's Investigation Into The Sale Of Illicit Drugs: Report

(CTN News) – Meta is under investigation by US authorities for its role in drug illicit sales, according to a report published by The Daily on Saturday.

American business daily reported, citing documents and sources close to the case, that prosecutors in Virginia are investigating whether the company’s social media platforms facilitate and profit from illegal drug sales.

It is believed that prosecutors have requested records on “violent drug content on Meta’s platforms and/or the sale of drugs illegally through Meta’s platforms,” according to copies of subpoenas reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

According to a report in the paper, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been assisting in the investigation.

In a statement to the Journal, Meta said that it “proactively cooperates” with law enforcement in order to combat the sale of illicit drugs, and that “the sale of illicit drugs goes against our policies.”

The company also stressed that it is committed to finding and removing any content related to illicit drugs.

The FDA and Meta did not respond to AFP’s request for comment on Saturday morning when we contacted them.

As Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, announced on Friday that the company had joined forces with the US State Department, the United Nations, as well as Snapchat to disrupt the sale of synthetic drugs online and to educate users about the risks associated with them by disrupting the sale of synthetic drugs.

In his article on the X website, Clegg wrote that there is no doubt that the opioid crisis is one of the most important public health issues of our time that requires the attention of every member of society in the US.

It is estimated that 700,000 people will die of opioid overdoses in the United States between 1999 and 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

SEE ALSO:

What Can You Expect At NVIDIA’s Biggest Conference Ever?

“OpenAI’s Figure 1”, An Innovative Humanoid Robot, Is Revealed

Adobe Stocks Fall As Downbeat Forecasts Worry Investors
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies