Connect with us

Tech

"OpenAI's Figure 1", An Innovative Humanoid Robot, Is Revealed
Advertisement

Tech

Adobe Stocks Fall As Downbeat Forecasts Worry Investors

Tech

WhatsApp Continues To Attempt To Become An Instagram Competitor

Tech

Intel Has Halted Italian Investment, Minister Says

Tech

Foxconn Sees Huge Demand For AI Servers In 2024, Citing Apple Supplier

Tech

Intel Survived Huawei's Efforts To Halt Sales To It

Tech

In Europe, Apple Retreats In Its Fight To Defend The App Store

Tech

TrendzGuruji.me: Unveiling the World of Tech Awareness

Tech

Boosted By AI Demand, Oracle's Cloud Business Is On The Rise

Tech

More Than 15,000 Roku Streaming Accounts Have Been Breached

Tech

Google's AI Chatbot Gemini Can't Answer Global Election Questions

Tech

PayPal Partners With iWallet To Offer Flexible Payment Options

Tech

Microsoft Software Used By EU Commission Violates Privacy Rules, Says Watchdog

Tech

Airbnb Listings Cannot Have Indoor Security Cameras

Tech

Apple Will Unveil A 'Game Changer' Button On The iPhone 16

Tech

Reddit Plans To Raise $6.4 Billion In Its Much-Anticipated IPO

Tech

Authors Sue NVIDIA Over AI Usage Of Copyrighted Works

Tech

Spotify's Non-Film Tracks Have Caught Indians' Attention

Tech

Employee Fired By Google For Protesting Israeli Military Contract

Tech

Despite Epic Feud, Apple Allows Fortnite To Return To The EU

Tech

“OpenAI’s Figure 1”, An Innovative Humanoid Robot, Is Revealed

Published

5 seconds ago

on

"OpenAI's Figure 1", An Innovative Humanoid Robot, Is Revealed

(CTN News) – As part of its collaboration with Figure, an AI robotics startup, OpenAI has released updated footage of the fusion between humanoid robots and ChatGPT, known as Figure 1.

It is not hard to imagine a scenario where billions of humanoid robots will be integrated into both workplaces and households, in order to perform the tasks that humans may, due to a scarcity of workers, be reluctant to do due to a lack of availability of workers.

It is envisaged that a humanoid robot, such as OpenAI Figure 01, describes its surroundings in a manner that is reminiscent of that of a human, describing items such as a red apple on a plate, cups on a drying rack, and even the hand of a person standing nearby on a nearby table with their hand resting on it.

Figure 01 quickly hands the apple to the human after they request something to eat, in OpenAI response to their request for something to eat. Thereafter, the human will introduce some litter into the environment and instruct the robot to explain its actions as well as to clean up the trash as a result of the human introducing some litter into the environment.

As the robot processes the instructions, there is a slight delay in the execution of the command, but the robot executes it flawlessly, demonstrating its ability to both comprehend and carry out tasks in a timely manner.

There are various clips in the movie showing the robot answering questions, engaging in reasoning, as well as demonstrating its physical capabilities, such as handing an apple to the viewer.

As per the company’s claims, the robot is capable of a wide range of performance that is similar to that of a human being. The application can be used to support a critical argument, clarify a statement, engage in a discussion, and recall past events.

It is worth noting that OpenAI tools are going through rapid developments, with investors vying to invest in OpenAI -related ventures, so it is worth taking note of these developments.

A humanoid robot, nicknamed ‘Optimus,’ has also been developed by Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and SpaceX. This robot can perform a wide range of tasks that factory workers usually carry out on a daily basis.

In spite of this, a US report has warned that OpenAI can pose a serious threat, in terms of both the development of nuclear weapons and the extinction of the human race as a result.

Several policy measures are recommended in the report in regards to the training and development of artificial intelligence tools up to a certain level.

SEE ALSO:

Adobe Stocks Fall As Downbeat Forecasts Worry Investors

WhatsApp Continues To Attempt To Become An Instagram Competitor

Intel Has Halted Italian Investment, Minister Says
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies