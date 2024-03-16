Connect with us

Tech

Adobe Stocks Fall As Downbeat Forecasts Worry Investors
Advertisement

Tech

WhatsApp Continues To Attempt To Become An Instagram Competitor

Tech

Intel Has Halted Italian Investment, Minister Says

Tech

Foxconn Sees Huge Demand For AI Servers In 2024, Citing Apple Supplier

Tech

Intel Survived Huawei's Efforts To Halt Sales To It

Tech

In Europe, Apple Retreats In Its Fight To Defend The App Store

Tech

TrendzGuruji.me: Unveiling the World of Tech Awareness

Tech

Boosted By AI Demand, Oracle's Cloud Business Is On The Rise

Tech

More Than 15,000 Roku Streaming Accounts Have Been Breached

Tech

Google's AI Chatbot Gemini Can't Answer Global Election Questions

Tech

PayPal Partners With iWallet To Offer Flexible Payment Options

Tech

Microsoft Software Used By EU Commission Violates Privacy Rules, Says Watchdog

Tech

Airbnb Listings Cannot Have Indoor Security Cameras

Tech

Apple Will Unveil A 'Game Changer' Button On The iPhone 16

Tech

Reddit Plans To Raise $6.4 Billion In Its Much-Anticipated IPO

Tech

Authors Sue NVIDIA Over AI Usage Of Copyrighted Works

Tech

Spotify's Non-Film Tracks Have Caught Indians' Attention

Tech

Employee Fired By Google For Protesting Israeli Military Contract

Tech

Despite Epic Feud, Apple Allows Fortnite To Return To The EU

Tech

OpenAI Will Have 3 New Directors Including Sam Altman

Tech

Adobe Stocks Fall As Downbeat Forecasts Worry Investors

Published

29 seconds ago

on

Adobe Stocks Fall As Downbeat Forecasts Worry Investors

(CTN News) – Adobe shares dropped 12% on Friday as a lackluster estimate confirmed concerns about rising competition for the company’s creative suite, including Photoshop, and disappointed investors looking for a boost from AI integration.

As part of the company’s digital media segment, which houses its cloud products for documents and creative applications, the company anticipates a net new annual recurring revenue of approximately $440 million in 2018. It was reported that the unit had made $470 million in revenue last year.

In a note published by HSBC analysts earlier this month, the analysts said that they believe AI has significantly eroded many of Adobe’s competitive barriers and the company will continue to face competitive pressure as time goes on.

Startups that are relying on artificial intelligence, such as Stability AI and Midjourney, are looking to challenge Adobe’s years-long dominance over graphics industry.

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said that overall revenue forecast for the second quarter was also below estimates, saying that “expectations were perhaps a little higher than what we would guide for the period”.

It is estimated that if losses continue, the company’s market value will decrease by more than $30 billion. A year after the company’s shares rose by 77% in 2023, the company’s shares have fallen about 4% this year.

A Piper Sandler analyst stated that “mixed messages are difficult to interpret,” adding that is still in the early stages of monetizing AI across its main platforms at this point in time.

As part of its announcement on Thursday, Adobe also announced a $25 billion stock buyback, months after it abandoned its $20 billion deal to acquire cloud-based designer platform Figma due to regulatory issues.

A stock trades for 30,41 times Adobe’s forward profit estimates, compared with 32,87 times for Microsoft (MSFT.O) and 30,42 for Salesforce (CRM.N), indicating that Adobe’s stock is trading at a discount.

SEE ALSO:

WhatsApp Continues To Attempt To Become An Instagram Competitor

Intel Has Halted Italian Investment, Minister Says
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies