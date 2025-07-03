Foxconn’s Recall of Chinese Workers from India Causes Setbacks for Apple

NEW DELHI – Foxconn, the main iPhone maker for Apple, has sent over 300 Chinese engineers and technicians back home from its factories in southern India. This decision started around two months ago, just as Apple was stepping up its efforts to move production away from China.

The sudden loss of skilled workers could slow Apple’s growth plans in India, especially as the company prepares to start making the iPhone 17 series in 2025.

The reasons behind this recall are not clear. Neither Foxconn nor Apple have explained the decision. Industry insiders think it may be linked to China’s push to control the movement of technology and skilled workers to countries like India and Southeast Asia.

Bloomberg reports suggest that China wants to protect its lead in manufacturing, especially as Apple and other companies try to reduce their dependence on Chinese factories during ongoing US-China trade disputes.

Foxconn told Indian officials about the recall but gave no details. Some believe it relates to tighter Chinese limits on skilled labour leaving the country, which is key for advanced manufacturing.

Chinese staff have played a major part in training Indian workers and setting up production lines in places like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Without them, passing on knowledge and scaling up operations could become much harder.

China-India Tensions

Tensions between India and China may also be a factor. Direct flights between the two countries have not resumed since the pandemic. India has put restrictions on Chinese visas and banned apps like TikTok, worsening diplomatic relations. These issues could make it tough for Chinese employees to stay on in India.

Apple has been working hard to turn India into a manufacturing base. In just four years, India has gone from making a small number of iPhones to producing about 20% of Apple’s output worldwide, with Foxconn leading this growth.

Apple’s revenue from India has more than doubled to over $20 billion in FY25, fuelled by higher iPhone production. Most iPhones made by Foxconn in India between March and May 2025, around 97%, were exported to the US, with shipments valued at $3.2 billion.

The recall of Chinese staff could stall this progress. These workers have been important in training local teams and keeping production running smoothly. Their absence could slow down staff training and delay the opening of new sites, including Foxconn’s $2.8 billion plant near Bangalore, which is set to become its second-biggest outside China.

With plans to make most iPhones for the US in India by late 2026, the timing is not ideal, as Apple is getting ready for the iPhone 17 launch.

Some experts, like Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, say the impact may not be as bad as it seems. Kuo points out that Taiwanese staff, not Chinese, set up most of Foxconn’s India operations, and the return of Chinese workers was planned.

Foxconn Sending Taiwanese Staff

Apple knew in advance and may already have backup plans. Foxconn is sending more Taiwanese employees to cover the gaps and increasing assembly in China to help soften any disruption.

This situation shows how hard it is for Apple to spread its manufacturing across different countries, especially with so many political and trade issues in play. India has offered Apple cheaper labour and strong export numbers, with mobile exports crossing Rs 2 lakh crore in FY25. But losing experienced workers makes it clear how tough it is to match the skills found in China.

Tim Cook has often praised Chinese workers for their expertise, which has been key to Apple’s success there. Building up that level of skill in India will take time and more investment in training.

The recall also comes as U.S.-China trade tensions stay high. Former President Donald Trump has criticised Apple’s move to shift production to India, and possible US tariffs on iPhones could make things even harder for Apple.

China’s move to bring workers home might also show a wish to keep control over important parts of the supply chain, which could force Apple to rethink its long-term plans.

For Foxconn, the pressure is on. The company is investing heavily in India, including a $435 million semiconductor plant approved in May 2025. Success in India is important not just for Apple but also for India’s hopes of becoming a global leader in manufacturing.

As Apple and Foxconn prepare to ramp up iPhone 17 production, the loss of Chinese workers highlights the challenges of balancing technology, politics and global supply chains. While Taiwanese and local staff can help fill the gaps, the process may not be smooth, and short-term delays are likely.

Apple’s response, whether it’s speeding up training or shifting production elsewhere, will show how well it can handle this setback.

Many in the tech industry are watching as Apple faces this latest hurdle. The company’s efforts in India, once seen as a strong move to reduce supply chain risk, now face a major test. As global politics keep shifting, Apple and its partners will need to stay flexible and ready to adjust their plans.

Related News: