Ferry Disaster Near Bali Leaves Four Dead, 38 Missing

BALI – A ferry accident in the Bali Strait late on Wednesday, 2 July 2025, resulted in four deaths and 38 people missing, with only 23 survivors. The KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya was carrying 65 passengers and crew, plus 22 vehicles, including 14 trucks, when it sank.

This tragedy has again brought attention to maritime safety in Indonesia, as rescue teams face harsh conditions in their search for the missing.

The Surabaya Search and Rescue Agency said the ferry went down at around 11:20 p.m. local time (15:20 GMT), after sending out a distress call at 12:16 a.m. Local news sources reported a major leak in the engine room, which caused the power to fail and the ship to drift south before capsizing at 12:22 a.m.

Experts are still looking into what caused the leak, but rough seas and strong winds have made rescue work harder. Waves up to two metres and powerful currents have slowed down teams since the search began right after the alarm was raised.

The ferry carried 53 passengers and 12 crew. Of the 23 found alive, four were saved using the ferry’s lifeboat, while others were found unconscious after spending hours floating in rough waters.

Wahyu Setiabudi, who leads the Banyuwangi search and rescue team, said the survivors are under medical care, with many in serious condition. Nine boats, including tugboats and inflatable vessels, are taking part in the search, and a larger support ship from Surabaya has joined efforts to find the 38 still missing.

Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) reported that strong currents and darkness during the first hours made the search especially difficult. A BASARNAS spokesperson said, “We are working to find everyone who is missing.

Conditions are against us, but the team will keep going.” BASARNAS has not confirmed if any foreigners were on the ferry and has not released the names of the victims.

Ferry accidents happen often across Indonesia’s many islands, where millions rely on ferries for travel. Problems like weak safety rules, old boats, and overcrowding are often blamed. In March 2025, a boat with 16 people capsized off Bali, killing an Australian woman.

In 2018, more than 150 people died when a ferry sank in Lake Toba, Sumatra, in one of the worst such disasters in the country. Many experts say issues like poor safety checks and not enough life-saving gear continue.

Dr. Putu Widiyana, a maritime safety expert, said these events show urgent action is needed to improve safety for people who travel by sea.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The disaster has sparked strong reactions across Indonesia. Families of passengers have gathered at Ketapang port, some making emotional video calls with survivors. On social media, posts on X (formerly Twitter) show deep concern and calls for stricter safety rules.

One user, @CoastalWatchdog, wrote, “This is heartbreaking. How many more lives must be lost before safety standards are enforced?”

As search and recovery efforts continue, officials have asked the public to stay calm while the cause of the sinking is investigated. The event highlights the risks of ferry travel in Indonesia, where economic needs often outweigh safety. For now, the main focus is on rescuing the missing and supporting those who survived, as communities around Bali mourn another maritime loss.

This report draws from information provided by the Surabaya Search and Rescue Agency, local news, and social media posts as of 3 July 2025, 09:54 a.m. local time.

Source: CNA

Related Bali News: