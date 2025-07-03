Ravi Dubey to Play Laxman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Budget, Cast, Release Date

The Ramayana went viral, and fans were intrigued about the actor who portrayed Laxman. Ravi Dubey, a well-known figure in Indian television, was the respondent.

Ravi, who has gained recognition for his endearing screen presence and ascension from humble beginnings, is now poised to assume one of the most iconic roles in mythology in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus.

Ravi Dubey is prepared to return to the role of Laxman in the two-part film series Ramayana: Part 1 and 2, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Ravi, who achieved a massive breakthrough with serials such as Saas Bina Sasural and subsequently with Jamai Raja, is currently preparing to make a significant impact in Bollywood with a film that is reportedly budgeted at Rs 835 crore.

Ravi Dubey’s Educational Background

Ravi Dubey was born in Gorakhpur and subsequently relocated to Gurgaon, where he spent the majority of his upbringing. Ravi’s aspirations to become an actor were perceived as unrealistic due to his non-filmy upbringing—his father was a civil engineer and his mother a homemaker.

Ravi reflected on his journey, stating that the prospect of becoming an actor seemed distant and unattainable during his childhood in Gurgaon.

His father urged him to pursue engineering as a contingency plan in case certain circumstances did not pan out. However, Ravi’s father was forever convinced that Ravi was destined for the creative realm.

Ravi’s decision to relocate to Mumbai was not solely motivated by his pursuit of a college degree; it was also reflective of his aspirations. Therefore, as a practical contingency plan, he relocated to Mumbai to pursue a degree in Telecom Engineering at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology. However, his fortunes changed.

Ravi was also employed as a real estate agent, as indicated by Wikipedia. Nevertheless, he was aware that acting was his true calling and, as a result, he embarked on a career in the same profession.

Subsequently, on December 7, 2013, the actor married his co-star, Sargun Mehta. Dreamiyata Entertainment, a film and television production company, is also owned by the duo. He has not looked back since that time.

Regarding Ramayana

Actor Yash, who portrays Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, is currently engaged in rigorous action training with Hollywood stunt director Guy Norris. The project is advancing at a rapid pace. The most recent on-set photographs depict Yash in his prime, displaying a chiselled, intense, and battle-ready physique.

The colossal opus, which is being produced by Yash’s Monster Mind Creations and Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, is scheduled for release on Diwali 2026. Part 2 will follow in 2027. Lord Ram is portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, while Sita is portrayed by Sai Pallavi.